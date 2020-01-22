The best home theater and AV deals 2020

Congratulations, you’ve just landed on a page that will (hopefully) make shopping for your next AV system or component a lot easier.

To save you trawling the entire internet for the best home theater deals, we've compiled a list of the biggest and best around, including those on 4K projectors, home theater speaker packages, AV receivers, soundbars and more.

Whether you want to add surround sound speakers to your system, go for a bigger picture with a 4K projector, or level up with a home cinema receiver for the proper surround sound experience, we're here to help you on your chosen path.

Your home theater heaven is but a few clicks away.

Don't forget we have also found you the best deals on headphones, speakers, TVs, hi-fi and audio products, and have highlighted the very best retailers offers from Best Buy, Crutchfield, Walmart and World Wide Stereo.

Blu-ray player deals

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player $250 $149 at Amazon

A 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner. "The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player $299 $228

Any Sony product reduced by 50% makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product (a more premium version of the model above) with a $71 saving.View Deal

Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 $98 at Crutchfield

The BDP-S6700 scored a coveted five star rating in our tests. Budget by price but not by nature, the 4K upscaling performance belies its low price tag. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify. Stunning value at $98.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player for $299 $177 at Amazon

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes equipped with smart apps built-in for catch-up and on-demand streaming.View Deal

Speaker package deals

Harman Kardon HKTS 16BQ 5.1 Speaker Package $500 $365

A great discount here on a fan favourite home theater speaker bundle; grab it while you can. Includes five 120-watt two-way satellite speakers and a massive 200-watt subwoofer for immersive and strikingly powerful surround sound.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2-Channel 4K Ultra HD AV receiver + four Polk speakers $2246 $1356

The folks at World Wide Stereo have put together a fantastic package that will save you over $1000. The detailed and dynamic Denon receiver - rated five stars by What Hi-Fi? - comes with two Polk RTiA7 floorstanders and two RTIA3 bookshelf speakers.View Deal

Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-Channel Receiver with four Klipsch speakers $2775 $2185

Another big AV saving here. This package includes a pair of Klipsch RP-6000F floorstanding speakers and a pair of R-41M bookshelf speakers. You also get Onkyo's 9.2-channel, networked receiver with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.View Deal

AV receiver deals

Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver $350 $299

Save $50 on this budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2ch AV receiver $799 $349

Denon's entry-level amp sounds fantastic – especially at half the original MSRP. You won't be short of features either, with eight HDMI inputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3500H AV receiver $599 $549 at Walmart

The bargain AVR-X3500H represents further gains for Denon in the home theater market, with added features and even more powerful performance than ever before.View Deal

Yamaha RX-A1080 AV receiver $1295 $1199

This Yamaha AV receiver is a superb performer for the money. A great 7.2 channel amp, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MusicCast and support for Alexa voice control.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System $200 $180 at Crutchfield

At just 55cm, this is one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. That makes it perfect for those who need something to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom TV. $50 off now. View Deal

Samsung HW-N650 soundbar $ 399.99 $280 at Best Buy

Here, Samsung's Acoustic Beam Technology aims to deliver a more cinematic experience from the space in front of your TV. The HW-N650 delivers an impressive 360-watts of power through its 5.1 drivers, and has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth to boot.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 3.1 soundbar and sub $1498 $1398

With built-in Amazon Alexa and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections for music streaming, this Bose soundbar and subwoofer combo is a multi-media mogul. There's proprietary audio room calibration, HDMI ARC and coming soon is AirPlay 2.View Deal

Polk Audio MagniFi MAX SR Powered soundbar $679 $599

The 5.1 channel soundbar comes with two wireless surround speakers – and a healthy $170 saving. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, plus Polk's SDA technology, which helps create a more detailed soundstage.View Deal

Projector deals

Sony VPL-HW45ES Full HD SXRD projector $1999.99 $1398

From the moment you switch on, you'll discover why we awarded this projector five stars. The picture is undeniably crisp and the 1800 lumens brightness means you get a clear picture even in a well-lit room.View Deal