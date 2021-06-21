Best Prime Day tablet deals 2021: iPad, Android, Fire, Galaxy tablets

Hunting for the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals? There are plenty to consider. We've hand-picked the best tablet deals we've spotted in the Prime Day sales and listed them below.

Still wondering which tablet to buy? iPads aren't the cheapest but they offer high-quality displays, good sound and Apple's intuitive iOS software. On a tighter budget? Check out Amazon's Fire HD tablets. These nicely-priced models offer decent screens and plenty of entertainment.

Samsung's classy Android tablets are a good option for both work and play, and top-of-the-range models rival the iPad Pro. Heavy gamer or business user? You should consider Microsoft's high-end Windows-powered tablets, which boast ultra-fast processors and impressive displays.

After the latest model? Apple has unveiled two new top-end iPad Pro 2021 tablets while Amazon has unwrapped two new HD 10 tablets, including a 'Plus' version with extra RAM for gaming and multitasking.

Apple iPad Prime Day deals

iPad Mini (2019) Space Grey $ 399 $369 at Amazon (save $30)

Here's a decent discount on the incredibly popular, latest-model iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Space Grey, Silver or Gold. The price could go back up to $400 at any moment, so get in quick if you're after Apple's 7.9-inch tablet.View Deal

iPad Air (2020) 64GB $599 $539 at Amazon (save $60)

Apple’s newest iPad Air is now discounted at Amazon. Apple's mid-range tablet boasts a 10.9in Liquid Retina display and high-end performance courtesy of the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A great buy for those who want a powerful tablet at a reasonable price. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 128GB wi-fi $429 $395 at Amazon (save $34)

This 8th generation iPad is reduced for the second time at BH Photo! Few other tablets can match the spec – 10-hour battery life, 10.2-inch Retina screen, A12 Bionic chip – for the money. A high-performing tablet at a bargain price.View Deal

Amazon Fire Prime Day tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 16GB $49 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7in screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. A bargain at fifty bucks. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB (2020) $89 $44.99 at Amazon (save $45)

This is a seriously cheap Prime Day deal, and yet surprisingly feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but it gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. A steal.View Deal

Fire HD 10 tablet (2021) $149 $79.99 at Amazon (save $70)

This is the "All-new Fire HD 10", which features a brighter 10.1in 1080p HD display compared to the 2019 model (currently the same price, so make sure you go for the newer 2021 version). A ton of tablet for the money.View Deal

Fire HD 10 32GB $149 $124 at Amazon (save $25)

This five-star, 10-inch tablet launched back in 2019 and remains one of the better entertainment-focused tablets on the market. There's a new version (above), so grab this discount while you can. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB $649 $484 at Amazon (save $165)

Amazon has knocked even more money off the price of Samsung's latest iPad-rivalling tablet for Prime Day 2021. The 11in Super AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, so its great for gaming and smooth scrolling.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB $230 $199 at Amazon (save $30)

The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 10in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen at a low price. A great budget alternative to the iPad mini. Save $30 on Prime Day.

Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Go 2 64GB $399 $377 at Amazon (save $22)

The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five hour battery life. The latest model Go 2 is far superior thanks to its 11-hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and HD webcam for video calls. An awesome buy at this money.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $ 899 $745 at Amazon (save $155)

Here's a massive discount on this multi-tasking tablet. The latest model, it sports a with 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour.View Deal