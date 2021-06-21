Best Prime Day tablet deals 2021: iPad, Android, Fire, Galaxy tablets

Hunting for the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals? There are plenty to consider. We've hand-picked the best tablet deals we've spotted in the Prime Day sales and listed them below.
Still wondering which tablet to buy? iPads aren't the cheapest but they offer high-quality displays, good sound and Apple's intuitive iOS software. On a tighter budget? Check out Amazon's Fire HD tablets. These nicely-priced models offer decent screens and plenty of entertainment.
Samsung's classy Android tablets are a good option for both work and play, and top-of-the-range models rival the iPad Pro. Heavy gamer or business user? You should consider Microsoft's high-end Windows-powered tablets, which boast ultra-fast processors and impressive displays.
After the latest model? Apple has unveiled two new top-end iPad Pro 2021 tablets while Amazon has unwrapped two new HD 10 tablets, including a 'Plus' version with extra RAM for gaming and multitasking.
Apple iPad Prime Day deals
iPad Mini (2019) Space Grey $
399 $369 at Amazon (save $30)
Here's a decent discount on the incredibly popular, latest-model iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Space Grey, Silver or Gold. The price could go back up to $400 at any moment, so get in quick if you're after Apple's 7.9-inch tablet.View Deal
iPad Air (2020) 64GB
$599 $539 at Amazon (save $60)
Apple’s newest iPad Air is now discounted at Amazon. Apple's mid-range tablet boasts a 10.9in Liquid Retina display and high-end performance courtesy of the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A great buy for those who want a powerful tablet at a reasonable price. View Deal
Apple iPad 10.2 128GB wi-fi
$429 $395 at Amazon (save $34)
This 8th generation iPad is reduced for the second time at BH Photo! Few other tablets can match the spec – 10-hour battery life, 10.2-inch Retina screen, A12 Bionic chip – for the money. A high-performing tablet at a bargain price.View Deal
Amazon Fire Prime Day tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7 16GB $49 at Amazon
Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7in screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. A bargain at fifty bucks. View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB (2020)
$89 $44.99 at Amazon (save $45)
This is a seriously cheap Prime Day deal, and yet surprisingly feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but it gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. A steal.View Deal
Fire HD 10 tablet (2021)
$149 $79.99 at Amazon (save $70)
This is the "All-new Fire HD 10", which features a brighter 10.1in 1080p HD display compared to the 2019 model (currently the same price, so make sure you go for the newer 2021 version). A ton of tablet for the money.View Deal
Fire HD 10 32GB
$149 $124 at Amazon (save $25)
This five-star, 10-inch tablet launched back in 2019 and remains one of the better entertainment-focused tablets on the market. There's a new version (above), so grab this discount while you can. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB
$649 $484 at Amazon (save $165)
Amazon has knocked even more money off the price of Samsung's latest iPad-rivalling tablet for Prime Day 2021. The 11in Super AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, so its great for gaming and smooth scrolling.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 32GB
$230 $199 at Amazon (save $30)
The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 10in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen at a low price. A great budget alternative to the iPad mini. Save $30 on Prime Day.
Microsoft Surface deals
Microsoft Surface Go 2 64GB
$399 $377 at Amazon (save $22)
The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five hour battery life. The latest model Go 2 is far superior thanks to its 11-hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and HD webcam for video calls. An awesome buy at this money.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $
899 $745 at Amazon (save $155)
Here's a massive discount on this multi-tasking tablet. The latest model, it sports a with 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro X 512GB
$1799 $1359 at Amazon (save $420)
The high-end Surface Pro X is a beast. It sports an ultra-powerful processor, a stunning 13in PixelSense display and a 10MP 4K rear camera. If you insist on the best of everything – and a huge discount – this tablet deal is for you. View Deal
