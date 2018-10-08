Best accessories 2018

Product of the year
Best speaker cable
AudioQuest Rocket 11
Excellent speaker cable for the money
Best buys
Best phono stage under £250
Rega Fono MM MK3
How do you improve the almost perfect? Rega has managed it with the Fono MM MK3
Best phono stage over £250
Arcam rPhono
It's hard to compete with this Arcam's combination of insight and entertainment
Best analogue interconnect under £50
Chord Company C-line
This Chord interconnect is a no-brainer if you want to give your hi-fi system a lift
Best analogue interconnect over £50
Chord Clearway Analogue RCA
It could be time to ditch your old interconnects
Best equipment rack
Atacama Evoque Eco 60-40 SE
Not convinced a decent rack can make a difference? This Atacama offering could make you change your mind
Best speaker stands
Atacama Moseco 6
Great performance, build quality and value from a dependable pair of stands
Best cartridge
Goldring E3
A well-balanced performer that works well across a wide range of music