Best Soundbars and soundbases 2015

Product of the year
Best soundbar under £500
Q Acoustics Media 4
"Sensibly priced and sounds fantastic, so we would happily part with our hard-earned cash. It’s a great solution for the price."
Best buys
Best soundbase under £400
Canton DM55
"Beautifully built, sounds gorgeous, and it’s more affordable than before – what’s not to love?"
Best soundbar £500+
Dali Kubik One
"The design and features impress us, and we love the way it sounds. This is a gorgeous, complete package."
Best soundbase £400+
Geneva Model Cinema
"If you've got the budget for a premium soundbase, then the Geneva Model Cinema won't disappoint - it's a brilliant buy for the money."