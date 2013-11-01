Best Systems 2013

Product of the year
Best music system £400-£800
Marantz Melody Media M-CR610
"Marantz has done it again: this is an excellent all-in-one system"
Best buys
Best multiroom system
Sonos
"A hugely flexible multiroom streaming system, easy to use and great to listen to"
Best music system up to £400
Denon D-M39DAB
Best music system up to £400, Awards 2014. A stunning sounding system, that makes up for its lack of features in pure sonic ability
Best music system £1500+
Linn Kiko
Best music system £1500+, Awards 2013. Sleek, stylish and fun to use, Kiko also has the performance to impress
Best cinema system
Sony BDV-N7100W
Best cinema system, Awards 2013. A fantastic all-in-one system that delivers excellent picture, sound and a variety of streaming features