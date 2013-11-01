Trending

Best CD players 2013

Product of the year

Best CD player £500-£1500

Naim CD5si

Read the full review here

Product of the Year, Awards 2013. Features may be minimal but the CD5si is as musical as they come at this price

Best buys

Best CD player up to £500

Marantz CD6005

Read the full review here

Best CD player under £500, Awards 2015. A fantastic player and immense value for money. Its predecessor was already a winner, and this has topped it

Best CD player £1500+

Roksan Caspian M2 CD

Read the full review here

Best CD player £1500+, Awards 2014. In our opinion the finest CD player available at anywhere near this price