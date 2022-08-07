West Ham vs Man City live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Bolstered by the signing of star striker Erling Haaland, Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League title with a visit to West Ham on Sunday.

City have won four of the last five Premier League titles, with many pundits convinced that their summer signings should ensure that Pep Guardiola's men ending the 22/23 campaign as Champions once again is little more than a formality.

West Ham vs Man City live stream Date: Sunday 7th August Kick off: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET Venue: The London Stadium, London 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

As well as forking out £51.2m to Borussia Dortmund for Haaland, City have also splashed £17m on Julian Alvarez from River Plate and £42m on England midfield maestro Kalvin Phillips.

The Cityzens have nevertheless let a trio of first team favourites go in the close season, and it'll be interesting to see how they shape up without the departed Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

They start the new season away against a West Ham side in a transitional stage following the retirement of veteran club captain Mark Noble.

Declan Rice now takes on the mantle of skipper, while the club's big summer signing Gianluca Scamacca at last provides boss David Moyes with a striking alternative to Michail Antonio.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 7th August, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream on Peacock TV

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) West Ham vs Man City Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant West Ham vs Man City live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for West Ham vs Man City on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For West Ham vs Man City, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the West Ham vs Man City live stream.

UK: Watch West Ham vs Man City in 4K HDR

West Ham vs Man City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a West Ham vs Man City live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: West Ham vs Man City live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the West Ham vs Man City game. Optus have upped their subscription fees since last season, with the service now costing $24.99 per month or $199 for an annual pass.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: West Ham vs Man City live stream

The West Ham vs Man City live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which has taken over broadcast rights from DAZN for the 22/23 season. You can use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games live this season – including West Ham vs Man City – live on the FuboTV website (opens in new tab) or app as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$19.99 per month, CA$49.99 for three months or $179.99 for a full year.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Canada: Watch West Ham vs Man City (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A, Coppa Italia, French Ligue 1, the Canadian Premier League and more. It's CA$19.99 per month.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, along with exclusive rights to the 5.30pm Saturday match slot and the 2pm and 4.30pm kick-offs on Sunday.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm (second pick) and 7.45pm on Saturdays. It also has exclusive rights for all Premier League matches on Friday and Monday evenings, plus all midweek matches rescheduled from weekends.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

All times BST:

August 5

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: 8pm

August 6

Fulham v Liverpool: 12.30pm

Leeds v Wolves: 3pm

Leicester v Brentford: 3pm

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: 3pm

Tottenham v Southampton: 3pm

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: 3pm

Everton v Chelsea: 5.30pm

August 7

Manchester United v Brighton: 2pm

West Ham v Manchester City: 4.30pm

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa v Everton: 12:30pm

Arsenal v Leicester: 3pm

Brighton v Newcastle: 3pm

Man City v AFC Bournemouth: 3pm

Southampton v Leeds: 3pm

Wolves v Fulham: 3pm

Brentford v Man Utd: 5:30pm

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest v West Ham: 2pm

Chelsea v Spurs: 4:30pm

Monday 15 August

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: 8pm

Saturday 20 August

Spurs v Wolves: 12:30pm

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa: 3pm

Everton v Nottingham Forest: 3pm

Fulham v Brentford: 3pm

Leicester v Southampton: 3pm

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal: 5:30pm

Sunday 21st August

Leeds v Chelsea: 2pm

West Ham v Brighton: 2pm

Newcastle v Man City: 4:30pm

Monday 22nd August

Man Utd v Liverpool: 8pm

Saturday 27 August

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v Man Utd

Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 August

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:45 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Leeds v Everton

19:45 Leicester v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday 31 August

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest