Newcastle vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Wolves make the long trip to Newcastle on Friday night to take on a Newcastle side that his hit a recent rocky patch. Can the visitors continue their push for a place in Europe or will the hosts rediscover winning ways and keep themselves clear of the drop zone? Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Wolves live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Newcastle vs Wolves live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. The game is on USA Network. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now TV.

Wolves still have the best defence outside of the Premier League's top three, but they've not been quite as hard to beat of late, with defeats to Leeds and Crystal Palace in their past five games. Even without the suspended Raúl Jiménez they looked dangerous going forward in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, but Bruno Lage will be hoping they can rediscover their mean streak at the other end of the pitch.



After an unbeaten run that lasted nine games, Newcastle have now lost three in a row, most recently a 5-1 trouncing at the hands of Tottenham. Eddie Howe looks to have steered the Magpies safely away from the threat of relegation, but it's a harsh reminder of how tough the Premier League can be. With Wolves in sporadic form since February, the former Bournemouth boss will be looking for a response back on home turf on Friday night.



Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST (3.00pm ET) on Friday 8th April. Read on to find out on how to watch a Newcastle vs Wolves live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Newcastle vs Wolves live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Newcastle vs Wolves live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a Newcastle vs Wolves free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

UK: Watch Newcastle vs Wolves in 4K HDR

Newcastle vs Wolves will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Newcastle vs Wolves live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Newcastle vs Wolves with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Australia: Newcastle vs Wolves live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Newcastle vs Wolves – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

