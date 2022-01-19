Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinić live stream: how to watch the 2022 Australian Open for free

Emma Raducanu faces Danka Kovinić in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday. Can the British no.1 get the Margaret Court Arena crowd on their feet and make it to the third round? Play is expected to start at 8am GMT on 20th January. Aussies can watch every Australian Open match free on 9now. Here's how to watch an Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinić live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Raducanu vs Kovinić live stream Date: Thursday 20th January 2022 Start time: 8am GMT / 3am ET / 2pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: Tennis Channel | Sling (free trial)

Raducanu, 19, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the the modern era when she beat Leylah Fernandez to the US Open title last September. Since then, the teenage superstar has struggled to regain her form, partly due to a bout of COVID-19.

But, having aced her way through a tough draw against fellow major winner Sloane Stephens (6-0, 2-6, 6-1) on her Melbourne debut, Bromley's finest is once against on the road to success.

Raducanu, seeded 17th in the 2022 Australian Open, must now exhibit a similar level of resilience if she's to breeze past Montenegro's Danka Kovinić and into the third round on Thursday.

Aussie fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open free on 9Now. Follow our guide to watch a free Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinić live stream from anywhere.

Every match of the 2022 Australian Open – including Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinić – is televised on Nine and streamed live on 9now. Coverage is completely free... but only in Australia.

Going to be outside Oz this week? Simply use a VPN to access the free 9Now live stream from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Never used a VPN? It's easy. Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. Emma Raducanu fans may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinić live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2022 in the UK/Europe. Every match will be live across Discovery+, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.com. Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinić starts at 8am GMT on Thursday, 20th January.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes: Australian Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more. Amazon Prime subscribers can trial Discovery+ free for 7 days.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now and can access 9now anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Subscribe to Discovery+ for a month and you can watch every match of the 2022 Australian Open live, in the company of John McEnroe and Boris Becker.

TV rights to the 2022 Australian Open are once again split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has bagged the men's and women's finals – but not Thursday's second round clash between Emma Raducanu and Danka Kovinić. That one's live on the Tennis Channel.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match of the 2022 Australian Open – including Raducanu vs Kovinić – free of charge on 9Now. Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN.

The Tennis Channel is available to Sling subscribers as an add-on (Sling Orange with Sports Extra costs $46 a month). Cable replacement service Sling offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

Want to watch Emma Raducanu complete in the first tennis Grand Slam of 2022? Sling offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

Another option is to subscribe to the Tennis Channel direct, which you may be able to do as part of your cable package.

Catch the Australian Open and stream over 4500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too.

Australian Open 2022 schedule & match times

Schedule is as follows:

17th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

18th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

19th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

20th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

21st January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

22nd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

23rd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

24th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

25th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

26th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

27th January 2022 – Women's semi-finals

28th January 2022 – Men's semi-finals

29th January 2022 – Women's final

30th January 2022 – Men's final