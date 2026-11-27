It’s easy to get lost in the Black Friday sales, especially when shopping for a new home movie setup.

Loads of flagship OLEDs get discounted just enough to make you think, “maybe I could magic that extra four hundred somehow”.

Then the bottom-end cheap sets drop to rock-bottom lows, making it all too tempting to roll the dice on a TV no one has reviewed, leaving you open to potentially buying a lemon. That’s equally, if not more, true with soundbars and surround systems.

That's why, for buyers on a strict budget, I have matched this bargain system, pairing two Award-winning, stellar-value parts to create an affordable, five-star home movie setup.

We picked the 65-inch TCL P8L for a couple of reasons. First, because it’s our current performance-per-pound champion, offering the best picture quality we have encountered on a TV at its price and size.

This is because, though it’s not the brightest Mini LED on the market, it focuses on uniformity and balance over razzmatazz, ensuring it never operates beyond its capabilities, the way many cheap sets do. This helps it deliver a balanced, immersive and surprisingly authentic movie-watching experience.

We say as much in our review: “The P8L nails the basics to deliver a satisfyingly authentic movie and TV show experience.”

And as an added perk, its HDMI 2.1 connectivity means it even supports 4K/120Hz, making it a solid fit for current gamers – and an enticing option for people looking to play GTA VI. That’s why I have included a console in this guide, on the off chance you need one of those too (though it’s an Xbox, as PS5 stock is still incredibly hard to find).

Any good home movie setup needs a decent sound system. And this is a particularly difficult purchase if you’re on a tight budget. Thankfully, last year our reviewers found a diamond in the rough in the shape of the Hisense AX5125H.

Featuring a central soundbar unit, paired with wireless satellites and a subwoofer, this is the best budget Dolby Atmos sound system we have ever tested, period. That’s why it has won What Hi-Fi? Awards for two years in a row.

As we say in our review: “The fact that you can get this much kit with these specs for this price is really rather impressive – the fact that it actually sounds good is pretty astonishing.”

If the system we’ve built here isn’t quite right for your needs or budget, or if you have any questions about it, drop them in the comments below, and we’ll endeavour to get back to you ASAP.

MORE:

The best Black Friday TV deals hand-picked by our experts

We rank the best TVs money can buy

Our picks of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars