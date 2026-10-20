We have just reviewed this five-star Mini LED TV, and it’s ridiculously great value for money right now

Want your hard-earned cash to stretch as far as you possibly can?

Then you might want to consider the TCL C7L. This performance-per-pound champ brings you all the features of a premium Mini LED TV at what is barely a mid-range price.

And that price just got even better. Our review, where we tested the 65-inch C7L at £1199, went live only yesterday. But you can now scoop up the C7L for £1079 at Amazon – just make sure to tick the voucher price box before you head to checkout.

The TCL C7L boasts an awful lot of features, with two big improvements over its predecessor, the C7K.

First up is TCL’s new Super Quantum Dots, an upgrade on traditional Quantum Dots that should result in more stability, better colour accuracy, and improved efficiency.

There are also 10 per cent more local dimming zones than in the C7K – 1152 to be precise, which is very generous at this price level.

But what is the impact on the all-important picture quality? Well, we’re pleased to report that the C7L is a shining star for its price.

“The shining starts quite literally, with levels of both full-screen brightness and small peak brightness that you won’t find anywhere else for the C7L’s money,” our TCL C7L review reads. “The radiance with which the TV can deliver bright HDR content is a phenomenal spectacle in the set’s excellent Standard preset, but also contributes to a really eye-catching light range with the set’s Filmmaker Mode.”

This is thanks to some seriously impressive light control, with bright whites and colours delivered on the same frame as deep, rich blacks without major light haloing. There’s a lovely colour performance too, with the Super Quantum Dots generating impressive subtlety and nuance in the darkest and brightest colours.

The C7L is stuffed with gaming features also – there is support for 4K at frame rates of up to 144Hz, and HD at a whopping 288Hz. This is backed up by VRR, a Dolby Vision game mode, ALLM switching and a respectably low 13.4ms of input lag.

Dolby Vision Game Mode is just the tip of the C7L’s HDR support – Dolby Vision IQ, which adjusts the picture in response to ambient light, is also on board, along with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

Google TV provides the smart features, with TCL going the extra mile to ensure catch-up services for the UK’s main terrestrial broadcasters are included too.

The Bang & Olufsen 2.2-channel, 60W system sound system is rather premium for such an affordable 65-inch TV, and has the power and speaker quality to produce a substantial soundstage. There’s room for improvement when it comes to some harsh treble and unenthusiastic bass, but it’s a decent performance overall.

The TCL C7L is absolutely stuffed with features, then, particularly for gaming; but it also comes with a bright, colourful and contrast-rich display that excels in Filmmaker mode. It’s an absolute bargain for £1079 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our TCL P8L review

Also consider our TCL C7K review

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