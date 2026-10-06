Should you buy a new TV this Prime Day or wait?

Happy Prime Big Deal Days!

Yes, it's time for Amazon's third big sales event of the year, following Spring Deal Days in March and Prime Day in June.

The big difference with this Amazon sale? Black Friday is just under eight weeks away.

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This presents a conundrum for anyone looking to buy a new TV. If you somehow held out during the World Cup but are craving a bigger, better screen in your living room, then we are arriving in peak sale season.

But should you actually wait another two months and put up with your ageing TV? Here's our two cents...

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy a new TV?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Largely, yes. While many retailers launch rival Prime Day sales now, it's not to the same extent as Black Friday, when every outlet, including the specialist TV retailers, pull out all the stops to compete for the best price.

Black Friday is also traditionally when the year's new releases get a big price drop, meaning if you wait a few months your budget could stretch to a 2026 model rather than one of last year's releases.

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One TV brand that can be worth buying over Prime Day is, of course, Amazon. And while there are good deals on Amazon TVs we recommend – such as the Amazon Ember QLED with Fire TV, now £640 at Amazon – they're not quite the cheapest we've seen them (that particular model dropped to £600 over Prime Day in July).

Our advice? Unless you particularly need a new TV between now and December, you're better off holding fire and resisting temptation for a few more weeks, when the TV deals selection should be wider and better.

Unless you happen to be after a small-ish OLED...

The exception to the rule?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you can't wait until Black Friday, however, and have a smaller room, thereis a rather excellent TV deal available this Big Deals Day.

The 48-inch LG C5 has crashed to £699 at Amazon, the lowest price we've seen so far and a whopping 50 per cent off the price we reviewed it at last year.

We can't promise it won't go cheaper on Black Friday, but a five-star OLED for under £700 is an excellent deal at any time of year.

Its brilliant, bright picture makes it a solid choice for anyone upgrading to OLED for the first time, and LG’s webOS has excellent app support with all the key services.

The LG C5 is also our gaming TV Award winner thanks to its myriad of gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets – ideal for the upcoming GTA 6.

As far as we're concerned, it's the TV deal to beat this Prime Day.

MORE:

The best Amazon Big Deal Days savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts

Read our 48-inch LG C6 review

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget LED sets tried and tested