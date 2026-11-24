Don't get me wrong, I think 100-inch TVs can be fantastic, but who exactly has room for one of them?

In fact, one of my favourite TVs of 2026 sits at the other end of the spectrum entirely, and it's perfect for smaller living rooms, or even a desktop gaming setup – and thanks to Black Friday, it's the cheapest I've ever seen it.

The 42-inch LG C6 is a marvellous, modest-sized OLED TV, and it proves that you don't need a ginormous screen to enjoy true cinematic scale. With four HDMI 2.1 sockets and a whole host of software features, it's also guaranteed to win over gamers.

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We reviewed it at £1300, but it can be snapped up for just £799 at Peter Tyson (so long as you use code SAVE50EXTRA at checkout) right now.

Save 39% (£501) LG C6 42-inch (OLED42C6): was £1,300 now £799 at Peter Tyson This compact LG OLED TV delivers superb cinematic images and a flawless set of gaming specs. Its deep, rich and contrast-packed image secured it a What Hi-Fi? Award, and we approved of its stacked feature set and well-stocked operating system. This is a top choice for those looking for a Black Friday OLED TV bargain.

LG's C-series OLEDs need no introduction, but the smallest member of the family deserves a mention. Often overlooked, the 42-inch C6 remains an incredible choice for people with limited living-room space or second-room gaming setups.

Its contrast-rich, vibrant OLED display delivers deep blacks and an excellent sense of three-dimensionality. While we're used to 55- and 65-inch sets, this scaled-down alternative never once broke immersion despite the smaller screen.

And it's good for more than movies, as gaming on this TV is top-notch. With four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support up to 4K/165Hz with VRR and ALLM, it doesn't matter which connection you plug your console into. Every one will run them at full speed.

The one drawback here is sound quality, as the C6 has a pared-back 2.0-channel speaker system which doesn't really deliver much oomph. The good news is that £500 saving could go nicely towards a Dolby Atmos soundbar. We've seen many good options floating around this Black Friday, so check out our best Dolby Atmos soundbar deals for more.

At £799 at Peter Tyson (with code SAVE50EXTRA applied), this OLED is my current top Black Friday recommendation for anyone looking for a top-notch small TV.

MORE:

Read our full LG C6 42-inch review

Check out this deal on the 48-inch C6 too

And here are our picks for the best OLED TVs