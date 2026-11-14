I've tested four different versions of the LG C6, and it highlights a mistake that many TV buyers make

An LG C6 is an LG C6 – it comes in different sizes, but it's essentially the same processor, feature set and experience between 42- and 83-inches, right? If only it were that easy.

Yes, LG's superb mid-range OLED took home What Hi-Fi? Awards in no less than four categories, and I've just finished testing the fourth variant of this TV that we've seen so far; that being the gloriously huge 77-inch model.

It's quite the departure from the 42-inch C6 that we reviewed last, and there are quite a few things that differentiate it from the 65- and 48-inch versions we also reviewed (aside from the obvious size differences), too.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

Therefore, now feels like the perfect time to remember why we test these TVs at these differing sizes, and to help you avoid falling for one of the biggest pitfalls when deciding on a new TV.

This is all because panel technology and performance can vary hugely between sizes, and the C6 is a prime example. The 42-inch and 65-inch versions of the C6 sport WOLED panels (what we refer to simply as just "OLED"), whereas the 77- and 83-inch sizes sport LG Display's Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology for richer colours and higher peak brightness.

Comparing a WOLED TV to a Tandem OLED TV isn't entirely fair, as the extra headroom that the latter supplies can result in fairly substantial picture differences. I won't spoil our 77-inch LG C6 review, but what I will say is that we may or may not have experienced exactly this.

The 48-inch model is a whole other matter; traditionally, the 48-inch C-series sets have had WOLED displays, but this year it appears as though LG has outfitted the C6 with a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel at this size.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When quizzed, LG wouldn't confirm or deny whether this was the case, but this year's 48-inch OLED was unquestionably brighter and punchier than we expected during our testing.

Therefore, even our 42-inch LG C6 review isn't reflective of the 48-inch model, hence the separate review. In general, the 42-inch model has skipped LG's Brightness Booster technology entirely, and it sports a scaled-down sound system as well.

Pixel density plays a key role here, and this is where the smaller models technically have an advantage.

Packing a 4K resolution (2160 x 1440, or roughly 8.6 million pixels) into a 42-inch display can produce a sharper, more detailed image compared to stretching the same resolution out to a 65-inch or 77-inch display.

This isn't a make-or-break compromise that means we'll write off a larger TV in favour of a smaller model for this reason alone, but it once again means that we can't really apply the verdict from our 65-inch model to all of the other screen sizes.

And it's not all just all about picture; sound performance can vary drastically too. The 65-inch and 77-inch C6 have the same sound systems on paper – that being a 40W 2.2 channel system – but the bigger chassis of the 77-inch model results in a more spacious, larger-scale sound, and bass seems to benefit from the larger size too.

The 42-inch C6, on the other hand, houses a much smaller and lighter 2.0 channel 20W system, which is comparatively a lot less powerful. While we don't hold this against the smaller model, it's worth noting that despite sharing the name, these TVs perform quite differently.

While writing reviews about three or more of the "same" TVs can be fairly arduous – especially when they feature near-identical designs and feature sets – it's an important process, as a broad strokes approach won't necessarily apply to all sizes.

My advice? If you are eyeing up a new C6 OLED TV – perhaps in the run-up to Black Friday – then be sure to check our review that matches your preferred screen size.

MORE:

Read our full LG B6 65-inch review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

Here are the best 50-inch TVs