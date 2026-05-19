Upgrade your World Cup audio performance – a crazy good price on a five-star Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar

I'm always on the hunt for good deals on the best soundbars and, I'll admit, they are pretty hard to come by. But, once in a while, a saving will pop up that surprises me.

Right now, the Sonos Arc Ultra is down to just £799 at Amazon, a £200 saving on its usual price. It's not quite the lowest price as it dropped to £719 on Cyber Monday – but that's a once a year sales event.

In our review we said the Arc is "the best soundbar you can currently buy" – and that was before the discount. But you'll have to be quick, as it's only a limited time deal.

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar.

It launched with high expectations, following in the footsteps of the original, and now legendary, Sonos Arc.

But, after years of speculation and rumours, the Ultra turned out to be exceptionally good. And while it looks very similar to its predecessor, there are some noteworthy differences.

It's slightly less thick, which means it is less likely to obstruct the bottom of your TV’s image, and it also has a ‘ledge’, which houses most of the soundbar's touch controls in a rather stylish way.

As has always been the case with Sonos soundbars, simplicity is at the fore. There's no remote or display – you simply connect it to your TV via HDMI eARC and you're ready to rock. While many find this to be an ideal setup, the Arc Ultra may seem limited to some, especially with no HDMI inputs nor DTS:X support.

It's worth overlooking these flaws though, especially when you consider how the Arc Ultra sounds.

Boasting a 9.1.4-channel configuration, up from the 5.0.2 arrangement of the original Arc, there are 15 Class D amplifiers powering 14 drivers.

There are also seven tweeters, six midrange woofers, and a ‘Sound Motion’ woofer. It's the last of those that really makes the difference.

In our review, we said: “The Sonos Arc Ultra is a hit. Perhaps contrary to expectations, it’s not vastly bassier than the original Arc, but its low end is significantly more controlled, tuneful and better defined. And that’s just the start of the improvements. It really is quite amazing how much more crisp, spacious, precise and detailed the Ultra sounds.”

This audio performance makes the Arc Ultra hard to beat, as well-suited to music as it is to movies.

So, if you're looking for a terrific all-rounder that ticks a lot of boxes, you'll want to grab this deal before it's gone – just £799 at Amazonfor a limited time.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos Arc Ultra review

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