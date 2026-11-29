Samsung's line of wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar systems has just earned its third consecutive Product of the Year Award, and we raved about the HW-Q990H even at its full launch price of £1599.

Thanks to Black Friday, you needn't pay anywhere near that; in fact, you only need to pay half. In an absolute blinder of a Black Friday deal from PRC Direct, the Samsung HW-Q990H can be yours for just £799 at PRC Direct if you apply code BLACK400 at checkout.

That's a massive saving on a convenient, excellent-sounding, and feature-packed wireless surround sound system that we highly recommend.

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What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save 50% (£800) Samsung HW-Q990H: was £1,599 now £799 at PRC Direct The Samsung HW-Q990H delivers a true surround sound experience with cable-free convenience. It boasts a superbly detailed and immersive sound experience, two HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports, and a petite subwoofer that can kick out truly impressive bass. At this price, it's an absolute no-brainer.

It's almost impossible to pick holes in the Samsung HW-Q990H as a wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar package, as it really does have it all.

Starting with the most important factor, it sounds simply excellent. The system delivers a spacious, detailed and engaging performance that puts you directly into the centre of the action, with a specific emphasis on height effects.

With dedicated upward-firing drivers on the main 'bar and in each of the wireless surround speakers, sound is truly three-dimensional here.

That big, open sound doesn't come at the cost of precision, however, as effects are placed with pinpoint accuracy, and voices retain detail and character; this Samsung system seriously nails this balance.

And we have to take a moment to commend the subwoofer too. It may be small, but it's certainly mighty, offering up deep, rich and textured low-end effects without distortion.

Add into the mix a whole host of wireless connectivity features, two HDMI 2.1 passthrough sockets which support up to 4K/120Hz with VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and the HW-Q990H becomes even more compelling.

A jaw-dropping half-price saving brings this Award-winning soundbar system down to the same current price as the Sonos Arc Ultra; and while we think that soundbar is also top-notch, you have to spend considerably more on top if you want surround speakers and a subwoofer.

At £799 at PRC Direct (be sure to use code BLACK400), the Samsung HW-Q990H is an absolute no-brainer; this is the sort of Black Friday home cinema deal we've been waiting for.

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Read our full Samsung HW-Q990H review

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