Proper hi-fi and home cinema hardware rarely gets discounted, even during Black Friday. And you’ll really struggle to find anything if you’re looking only at major retailers – which often don’t stock half the stuff enthusiasts are after in the first place.

That’s where the specialist stores come in! And those include Richer Sounds, which is currently offering stellar savings on numerous pieces of What Hi-Fi? Award-winning hardware that will delight even the most discerning of AV aficionados.

Here to help, after trawling all its offers, our team of reviewers have created this definitive Black Friday buying guide detailing all the top savings they recommend.

As always, every deal on show is on a product we have reviewed and recommend – and we have even price-checked to make sure it’s not cheaper elsewhere.

Included here is everything from home cinema in a box projectors to premium stereo amplifiers. As always, if you don’t find what you’re after, make sure to check back later, as we will continue to update this page as fresh deals appear until the clock strikes midnight at the end of Cyber Monday.

If you have a specific request or question about one of the products or deals we recommend, feel free to drop them in the comments section of this page, or join our reviewers for a special Live Q&A later this week. We’ll do our level best to find an answer.

Editors' picks

What Hi-Fi Awards winner Save £250 Samsung QE55S99H: was £1,899 now £1,649 at Richer Sounds If you want a flagship OLED with the best picture currently available, then our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, strongly recommends checking out this Samsung deal.

TV deals

What Hi-Fi Awards winner Save £250 Samsung QE55S99H: was £1,899 now £1,649 at Richer Sounds If you want a flagship OLED with the best picture currently available, then our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, strongly recommends checking out this Samsung deal.

Home cinema deals

What Hi-Fi Awards winner Save 37% Sony VPL-XW5000: was £5,999 now £3,799 at Richer Sounds Sony’s most affordable native 4K laser projector delivers a truly immersive home cinema experience that’s hard to beat, especially at its current price.

What Hi-Fi Awards winner Save 35% Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £649 at Richer Sounds Sony’s stellar-value AVR remains a part of our reference system when testing for a reason. If you want proper home cinema sound that won’t break the bank, this AVR comes highly recommended.

Soundbar deals