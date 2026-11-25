Award-winning hi-fi speakers, five-star OLEDs, and more – the best Richer Sounds Black Friday deals picked by our experts
Calling all cinephiles and audiophiles
Proper hi-fi and home cinema hardware rarely gets discounted, even during Black Friday. And you’ll really struggle to find anything if you’re looking only at major retailers – which often don’t stock half the stuff enthusiasts are after in the first place.
That’s where the specialist stores come in! And those include Richer Sounds, which is currently offering stellar savings on numerous pieces of What Hi-Fi? Award-winning hardware that will delight even the most discerning of AV aficionados.
Here to help, after trawling all its offers, our team of reviewers have created this definitive Black Friday buying guide detailing all the top savings they recommend.
As always, every deal on show is on a product we have reviewed and recommend – and we have even price-checked to make sure it’s not cheaper elsewhere.
Included here is everything from home cinema in a box projectors to premium stereo amplifiers. As always, if you don’t find what you’re after, make sure to check back later, as we will continue to update this page as fresh deals appear until the clock strikes midnight at the end of Cyber Monday.
If you have a specific request or question about one of the products or deals we recommend, feel free to drop them in the comments section of this page, or join our reviewers for a special Live Q&A later this week. We’ll do our level best to find an answer.
Editors' picks
What Hi-Fi Awards 2026 Best Buy winner: Stellar sound and all the streaming smarts you need, with £100 off. This speaker deal is one our hi-fi and audio editor, Kashfia Kabir, recommends right now
If you want a flagship OLED with the best picture currently available, then our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, strongly recommends checking out this Samsung deal.
Quick links
- Home cinema system deals: full-fat 5.1 with a long-throw, anyone?
- Hi-fi system deals: matches made in heaven with hellishly good discounts
- TV deals: £100s of Award-winning OLEDs
- Projector deals: huge savings on top beamers
- Headphone deals: save over £100 on Award-winning wireless sets
- Sonos deals: up to £150 off!
- KEF deals: up to 25% off five-star speakers
TV deals
If you want a flagship OLED with the best picture currently available, then our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, strongly recommends checking out this Samsung deal.
If the Samsung Tom recommends doesn’t take your fancy, the G6 is another flagship OLED, well worth considering, especially at its current price.
Home cinema deals
Sony’s most affordable native 4K laser projector delivers a truly immersive home cinema experience that’s hard to beat, especially at its current price.
The best ultra-short-throw projector we have tested, period. If you’re short on space and want big screen thrills, this is the projector to get.
Sony’s stellar-value AVR remains a part of our reference system when testing for a reason. If you want proper home cinema sound that won’t break the bank, this AVR comes highly recommended.
Our recommended entry level 5.1 package is even cheaper than normal, making it an outright steal.
One of our favourite new 5.1 surround sound packages this year. And a perfect option for serious home cinema fans.
Soundbar deals
Pretty much a steal at this price, the Arc Ultra delivers Atmos audio with a surprising amount of height and finesse.
Tiny but might, this compact soundbar is a terrific option for movie fans tight on space.
Hi-fi and audio deals
Wired headphones are back in fashion. And, thanks to their fun sound and comfortable fit, these Award-winning over-ears are an easy recommendation.
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier was amazing value to begin with. So at its current price, it’s a no-brainer if you're after a fine stereo offering.
If you already have a decent pair of speakers, this micro-system deal is well worth considering – especially if you’ve got a decent CD collection.
This superb, multiple Award-winning KEF LS50 Wireless II is one of our favourite speaker systems, offering incredible sound alongside all the streaming smarts you need. This huge £500 saving makes it even better value.
The flagship WiiM Ultra takes everything we liked about the Pro Plus and adds a touchscreen display, an upgraded DAC and more extensive connectivity options. At this price, it’s one of the strongest-value premium streamers on the market.
Deal also available at Sevenoaks
What Hi-Fi Awards 2026 Best Buy winner: Stellar sound and all the streaming smarts you need, with £100 off. This speaker deal is one our hi-fi and audio editor, Kashfia Kabir, recommends right now
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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