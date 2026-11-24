There are few things more frustrating when watching a movie than having to strain to hear dialogue and rely on the subtitles during a key moment. A lot of the time, that is because we are relying solely on our TV’s built-in speakers, which often do not do the film justice.

If that is the case for you, then adding in a separate sound system is a great way to go. Not everyone has the space or budget for a full-fat speaker package, though. Luckily, that’s where soundbars come in.

Browse the best Black Friday deals on Amazon

They can offer an upgraded sound performance over your TV speakers in terms of clarity and scale, all while fitting neatly in front of your screen. So, which model is right for you? Black Friday is almost upon us, and that means we have already seen a bunch of discounts on some of the highest-rated soundbars we have had in our test room.

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These are the best deals we have spotted so far, starting at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

Kicking off the collection is the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which just won its fifth What Hi-Fi? Award in a row. It's the best entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar we have heard and, despite plenty of competition, still sits at the top of the pile.

Also in the mix is the Award-winning Hisense AX5125H, which is a soundbar system rather than a solo bar. It is made up of a central soundbar, two surround speakers, and a subwoofer. The Hisense system gets you an incredible bang for your buck, delivering room-filling sound that is well worth the money.

If you are hunting for some more premium soundbars, however, then we have got you covered. Below you will find more expensive models that take the soundbar category to the next level, all with a tempting Black Friday discount.

The Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra holds the crown as the best Dolby Atmos soundbar overall in our guide, and for good reason. In our review, we find that it delivers a "clean, precise, spacious and three-dimensional sound". You can get it for £200 off the five-star bar at Smart Home Sounds.

There's also a hefty discount on the Samsung HW-Q990H, which has dropped from £1599 to £1199 at Very and Selfridges. The premium system is a massive upgrade on your TV speakers, offering an immersive and detailed sound that is hard to beat at this level.

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Stay up to date with the best Black Friday hi-fi and home cinema deals, handpicked by our experts

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

And these are the best TVs to go with your soundbar