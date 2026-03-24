It’s pretty rare that we see a discount on our overall top pick of the best soundbars we have tested. So, when I’m out hunting for deals, I swoop up an opportunity to recommend it at a discount price.

And right now, the Sonos Arc Ultra can be yours for just £849 at Amazon. But, you'll have to be quick, as it's only a limited time deal.

It’s not quite the best price we have seen this five-star soundbar drop to, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen a price as good as this. So, why not save yourself £150 before it’s too late?

The Sonos Arc Ultra is a five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar that had big boots to fill, replacing the original Sonos Arc and What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame resident.

It was most certainly up to the task. It looks very similar to its predecessor, but there are some impressive differences. First, it's slightly less tall, which means it is less likely to obstruct the bottom of your TV’s image. It also now has a ‘ledge’, which houses most of soundbars touch controls.

As has always been the case with Sonos soundbars though, it sticks with simplicity. There's no remote control or display – you simply connect it to your TV via HDMI eARC and you're good to go. That simplicity is a great boon for some, but others may feel limited by a lack of any HDMI inputs for external equipment – you'll have to connect extra products directly to your TV.

The Arc Ultra boasts a 9.1.4-channel configuration, up from the 5.0.2 arrangement of the original Arc. There are 15 Class D amplifiers powering 14 drivers that are all Sonos-engineered. There are seven tweeters, six midrange woofers, and a ‘Sound Motion’ woofer; and it's the last of those that’s the really big deal.

Markedly different to a typical speaker driver, Sonos claims it allows the Arc Ultra to produce ‘double the bass’ of its predecessor. So, how does it sound?

Well, our expert test team had an abundance of great things to say: “The Sonos Arc Ultra is a hit. Perhaps contrary to expectations, it’s not vastly bassier than the original Arc, but its low end is significantly more controlled, tuneful and better defined. And that’s just the start of the improvements. It really is quite amazing how much more crisp, spacious, precise and detailed the Ultra sounds.”

It's hard to beat the Sonos Arc Ultra for performance per pound – and now that it has (temporarily) dropped to just £849 at Amazon this is a seriously tempting buy.

MORE:

Read our full Sonos Arc Ultra review

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