The cheapest projector we've tested just got cheaper

Here at What Hi-Fi?, we have products of all budgets pass through our test rooms, from £50 earbuds to five-figure projectors.

The Xgimi Vibe One firmly falls into the budget category, earning the honour of the cheapest projector we've reviewed.

Clearly, this wasn't enough of an achievement for the Vibe One, which has fallen even further in price. The portable projector is now available at Amazon for £185, down from an already very reasonable £219.

You don't need us to tell you that this is an incredible price for a projector, especially one with the thumbs up from our testing team. Perfect for a garden movie night now the sun is coming out!

Save £34 Xgimi Vibe One: was £219 now £185 at Amazon The Xgimi Vibe One is a highly compact and portable projector that still manages to deliver a detailed, natural-looking picture that goes reasonably dark. It was already in a league of its own at its test price, so a discount makes this quite the bargain.

While the words "cheap projector" might set off alarm bells for some, there's no need to fear when it comes to the Xgimi Vibe One.

After adjusting some of the sharpness and contrast levels, a viewing of Civil War presents a natural, balanced picture.

"This naturalness is present in the rendering of faces, too," our Xgimi Vibe One review reads. "As the shaken journalists attempt to collect themselves in the car after a particularly traumatic experience, the projector digs up the smaller details in their faces despite the dark interior. Skin tones also appear balanced and natural, without fading into the background or looking over-vibrant."

Even in a well-lit environment, the Vibe One boasts vibrant and eye-catching colours, making it an excellent choice for a garden projector this summer provided the content is not overly dark.

The Vibe One can project an image of up to 150 inches in a native resolution of 1080p, with a claimed 250 ISO lumens of brightness.

An HDMI port allows you to plug in a Blu-ray player or games console, and built-in Google TV provides access to Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Do note that BBC iPlayer and Channel 4 are missing, however.

At just 1.4kg the Vibe One is extremely portable, helped further by its sturdy carry handle. However, we found that the projector only offered just under an hour of battery life in Standard brightness mode, so those looking to watch a full-length movie or sports match outside might want to consider an extension cable.

As with most projectors, the built-in sound is not a highlight, with the 3W speakers going reasonably loud but lacking impact and detail. This can be rectified by adding a dedicated Bluetooth speaker for sound duties – even the compact JBL Go 4 will give your movies a significant sonic upgrade.

The Xgimi Vibe One offers a picture far more detailed and cinematic than its price would suggest. If you can get past the limited battery life and weak audio, this is an absolute steal for a projector, portable or otherwise. Try it for yourself for only £185 at Amazon.

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