Five-figure price tags, and they're not even flagships. But while the Sony Bravia Projector 8 and JVC DLA-NZ800 might be step-down models, they are eminently capable of delivering a stunning home cinema experience with a picture of up to 200 inches across.

Wondering which projector is right for you? We've reviewed both models, and have pitted them head to head in every category to see which takes the Oscar, and which will have to make do with a BAFTA.

Sony Bravia Projector 8 vs JVC DLA-NZ800: price

Neither model is the kind of thing you buy on a whim to use for a movie night every few months. With prices like these, they're aimed at proper home cinema buffs, most of whom will have their own cinema room.

There's really not much to choose between them, price-wise. The Sony Bravia Projector 8 costs £15,999 / $15,999 / AU$21,999, while the JVC DLA-NZ800 is £15,999 / $16,000 / AU$24,999. So, unless you're in Australia, the price is the same.

Deals are possible. At the time of writing, the JVC has a bit of a discount in the UK. But as niche devices for enthusiasts, they're likely to have fewer discounts than products for the mass market.

** Winner: Draw **

Sony Bravia Projector 8 vs JVC DLA-NZ800: build

In terms of build, we're in 'like a tank' territory with both projectors. They're both big plastic boxes that don't do a lot for your room (until they're switched on, that is).

Of the two, the Sony is slightly smaller and lighter, and a little better looking (to our eyes – it is subjective).

Both models look identical to their predecessors, and both come with backlit remote controls and automatic lens control.

But for its slightly sleeker edges, the Sony takes this round.

** Winner: Sony Bravia Projector 8 **

Sony Bravia Projector 8 vs JVC DLA-NZ800: features

These two models have a lot of features in common. But there are some differences too.

Both have Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) projection technology. This uses the reflective technology of DLP projectors but swaps a colour wheel for crystals to block light in the same way an LCD projector works.

Sony refers to its tech as SXRD, while JVC calls its version D-ILA. But they essentially do the same thing.

They both have a peak brightness of 2700 lumens, and two HDMI 2.1 ports which support 4K/120Hz gaming. But the JVC has a few extra features up its sleeve.

It supports HDR10+ as well as the HDR10 and HLG formats of HDR (the Sony is limited to just the last two). And it supports Filmmaker Mode, 3D and 8K e-ShiftX, which creates an 8K image from the 4K chipset.

The Sony features a modified version of the Bravia XR processor found in the Bravia 8 OLED TV. This brings numerous features from that TV to the projector, including XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Clear Image and Motionflow. We'll see how these fare in the next section.

** Winner: JVC DLA-NZ800 **

Sony Bravia Projector 8 vs JVC DLA-NZ800: picture

(Image credit: Future)

Both of these projectors earned five stars from us (and the JVC won an Award), so they both produce an excellent picture.

But which is better?

It's a close one. The Sony handles contrast excellently, while also delivering superb black levels.

"The night sky of Gotham City in The Batman appears deep and imposing, with rich and deep blacks that refrain from straying into the murky grey we see on most projectors," we wrote in our review.

"Furthermore, as Batman steps out of the shadows to lay the smackdown on a gaggle of goons, the exceptional light control afforded by this projector ensures that the titular hero’s costume doesn’t merge into the shadows that surround him."

The level of detail is outstanding, as is colour rendition, particularly the naturalistic skin tones. Add the excellent motion handling and you've got a very strong projector indeed.

But then it's up against an Award winner. The JVC's picture is effortlessly natural, "expertly balanced while still oozing rich and engaging detail," we wrote in our review.

"Colours are expertly judged, with a warmth to skin tones that strike a balance between looking lively without veering into overly rich and unnatural."

But it doesn't shy away from bolder colours, depicting them with the necessary punch and pop. The contrast isn't quite on a par with the Sony, but it's still excellent.

It too boasts excellent black levels, especially using the black depth enhancer feature.

The feather in its cap is the 8K e-shift mode, which sharpens the outlines of subjects on screen and digs up finer textural details.

So which is better?

The Sony has the better contrast, with deeper blacks creating a more solid, three-dimensional image. But the JVC looks more natural, with a more 'as the director intended' feel. Its image has more subtlety, but then the Sony is more striking.

With each stronger in different ways, we're calling this one as a dead heat.

** Winner: Draw **

Sony Bravia Projector 8 vs JVC DLA-NZ800: verdict

This is a close one. Really close. With nigh-on identical prices, superb performances, stacked feature sets and solid build quality, there's very little to choose between the two.

The Sony is slightly sleeker to look at, but then the JVC has a couple of extra – albeit niche – features. The Sony's picture quality is more eye-popping, but then the JVC is better on the subtle details.

In fact, it's too close to call. We're declaring it a draw.

Go for the Sony if you want to be staggered by the picture, the JVC if you prefer to pick out the finer elements.

Whichever you choose, no doubt you'll be impressed by the stunning cinema experience you can get at this level.

** Winner: Draw **

