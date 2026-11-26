If you want to bring the big-screen experience home, then investing in a projector is a great way to go. After all, even the biggest TVs can’t match the massive screen size that projectors can reach.

With Black Friday upon us, you will probably have been bombarded with projector deals online. That makes it pretty difficult to know which models you should pick. Don't worry, though, as we have tested countless projectors and know which products are worth your time.

Below, you will find the best projector deals, featuring models that we have rated four stars or above.

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At the most affordable end of the spectrum, there is the Xgimi Vibe One, which we gave a solid four stars. It has a built-in battery that can give you up to just over an hour of juice before you need to plug into the mains. You can get the dinky projector for £179 at Amazon, saving you £40.

Jumping up the scale, we come to the Hisense M2 Pro, a nifty 4K projector that has scored multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards. Offering solid picture quality, excellent app support, and a wonderfully easy set-up process, it ticks all the right boxes for the coffee-table projector market.

If you want something even more premium, the Sony VPL-XW5000ES is our top pick. Sony’s cheapest 4K laser projector delivers gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures.

There are plenty more models on the menu, so just check the full list of Black Friday deals.

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