Got a question for our hi-fi, AV and TV experts? Join our Sound Advice live Q&A this Friday
Put your burning questions to the What Hi-Fi? team and get personalised advice from our reviewers
Buying a new TV, speakers or amplifier can be a bit of a minefield.
Is that Black Friday deal really as good as it looks? Will those speakers work with your existing amplifier? And is it worth spending more on the latest technology, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
These are exactly the sorts of questions we'd love to help you answer.
Our Sound Advice live Q&A returns this Friday, giving you the chance to put your questions directly to the people who test, review and write about the latest hi-fi, home cinema and TV kit.
From 1pm to 3pm, Ketan Bharadia (Technical Editor), Kashfia Kabir (Hi-Fi & Audio Editor) and I (TV & AV Editor) will be on hand to offer our thoughts, share our expertise and help you make sense of whatever's puzzling you.
That could mean getting a second opinion on a potential purchase, finding the right upgrade for your existing system, or simply settling a debate about the merits of RGB Mini LED, Dolby Atmos, vinyl or the latest streaming format.
We're also happy to answer questions about our reviews and testing process – so if you've ever wondered how we reach our verdicts, now's your chance to ask.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
The Q&A page will go live on Friday morning, and you can start leaving questions as soon as it does.
If you don't want to wait until then, you can also post in the comments below or email us at whathifi@futurenet.com. We'll do our best to get through as many as possible during the two-hour session.
We can't promise to solve every AV dilemma, but we'll certainly do our best.
And you don't need to be planning a big purchase to join in – we're just as happy talking tech, swapping opinions and indulging in generally nerdy conversations about movies, music and components.
Join us this Friday from 1pm – we'd love to hear from you!
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Want immediate buying advice? Here are the best turntables, best headphones, best speakers, best TVs and best soundbars you can buy right now
And here's everything you need to know about how we test products at What Hi-Fi?
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
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