Black Friday weekend is well underway, and I have some advice for 4K Blu-ray enthusiasts. As you may already know, the disc player market is in a tricky spot right now; no new mainstream players have entered the market, aside from a very minor refresh of the Sony UBP-X700, which removed its streaming smarts, for about eight years now.

Despite that, prices on existing models from both Sony and Panasonic (the likes of LG and Samsung exited this space long ago) have ballooned over the past few years, meaning that these nearly-decade-old 4K disc spinners are somehow getting more expensive with age.

That principle should only really apply to fine wines and whisky, and it's not helped by the fact that these players very rarely go on sale; when they do, big discounts are very rare.

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However, this Black Friday, it seems like there are some sales on the 4K players that we recommend, but there's something to be aware of. While you'll still save a considerable chunk of change, these sales don't bring these players back down to (or even below) their original prices.

Here are a few models that we recommend, and then I'll explain why that's not the end of the world...

Save 12% (£51) Panasonic DP-UB820EB: was £430 now £379 at Currys The Panasonic DP-UB820 is one of the best (and only) options on the market for anyone who wants to get the most out of their 4K Blu-rays without coughing up north of £1000. It delivers a vibrant and punchy image with weighty sound, and it remains a stalwart of our reference AV system.

Five stars Save £30 Sony UBP-X700: was £299 now £269 at Amazon The Sony UBP-X700 is a superb alternative to the Panasonic player for those looking for a slightly more affordable option. It offers bundles of detail, punchy colours, and an excellent sense of balance to its picture, and sound is well served too, with clear dialogue and precise surround-sound effects.

This pair of mid-range disc players sits within the sweet spot of the current 4K Blu-ray player market. While you can go pricier with a Panasonic DP-UB900 (currently £999 at John Lewis) or cheaper with the Panasonic DP-UB150 (down to £169 at Richer Sounds), you're striking a pretty perfect balance of price and performance at this level.

Now, we originally reviewed these players many years ago at much lower prices; there's no getting away from that. The Panasonic originally retailed for just £290, but that price has skyrocketed to £430, while the Sony has seen a more modest (but still noteworthy) increase, from £249 to £299.

Considering the age of these players, this can be a tough pill to swallow, but if you want my advice, it would be to snag these savings while you can. These players are rarely discounted, and if you are in the market for one and decide to wait until the Black Friday sales are over, you'll be paying for those inflated prices either way.

While I wish I could be sitting here telling you about huge discounts on players that, in human years, would be finishing primary school, the reality of the matter is that a global components crisis is keeping these prices up, so saving where you can is the best we can hope for.

And a £51 saving on the Panasonic DP-UB820 is rather appealing in the grand scheme of things, while the Sony's £30 saving brings it closer to its original launch price.

While there are more appealing deals to be found on OLED TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars, a 4K Blu-ray player is an essential piece of kit if you're striving for picture and sound perfection, as you're not relying on low-bitrate streams, which can compromise both.

And let's not forget how expensive the 4K tiers of many streaming services are these days. Netflix's top tier is now a whopping £20.99/month, which may help to put things into perspective.

So, to summarise, if you are a physical media fan, and you're on the cusp of hitting checkout on a 4K Blu-ray player this Black Friday, then I believe you're making a smart call. The deals may not look all that special compared with their original launch prices, but we have to remember that those prices are long gone now, so snag the savings you can.

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