Black Friday deals don’t seem to cut as deep as they used to, but there are still truly affordable options for those on strict budgets.

If you’re looking for an all-new home cinema setup, but your hard price cap is £1000, then this trio of affordable, Award-winning products proves that you don’t need to break the bank to score a superb picture and sound experience. It all comes in at a combined price of just £940.

Whether you’re building your first home cinema set-up on a budget or replacing an old system in one go, this combination from TCL, Hisense and Amazon is an excellent budget system that doesn’t skimp on picture and sound quality – and I even have a bonus tip for fans of physical media.

This trio of affordable AV delights combine to create a truly talented system that won’t stress your wallet out. While I should stress that this won’t be the absolute pinnacle of picture and sound quality, the bang for your buck here is unquestionably impressive.

Starting with TCL’s cut-price C8L alternative, the P8L truly wowed us in our AV testing room earlier this year, as it punches well above its weight where picture performance is concerned. It offers up a balanced and authentic image while remaining dynamic and engaging at the same time.

The Mini LED backlight paired with the well-tuned Filmmaker Mode setting ensures punch and vibrancy where needed, while also keeping crucial aspects, such as skin tones, nicely balanced. Blooming is present, yet diffuse enough not to distract, and brightness is more than adequate to deliver the benefits of HDR.

Speaking of which, the P8L includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG, as well as an impressive set of gaming features such as 4K/120Hz with VRR and ALLM via its two HDMI 2.1 sockets. It even sounds good by cheap TV standards, but in all honesty, we’ll let Hisense take over from here.

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At just £699 on Amazon in the Black Friday sales, this 65-inch model is a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money.

The AX5125H continues to confuse and delight us to this day; how has Hisense made a full wireless surround sound Dolby Atmos system this cheap that also sounds this good?

Its weighty and spacious sound is supported by superb cohesion between the ’bar and dinky surround speakers, and the system does an admirable job of putting us directly in the middle of the action by passing effects from the front to the surrounds with surprising finesse.

They are paired with a subwoofer that is “really rather impressive, given the system cost”, thanks to its ability to go loud and deep while retaining tonal variation. All of which makes this affordable system the perfect pairing for the TCL P8L – especially at under £200 in the Black Friday sales.

What, then, about content? Here’s where I’ll recommend one of my favourite streaming sticks – it will provide a genuine improvement over the P8L’s built-in Google TV operating system.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) is a mouthful for certain, but it matches perfectly with the TCL TV and Hisense sound system right out of the gate, as it also supports the full suite of current HDR formats and Dolby Atmos audio.

On top of that, it offers up a rich, detailed image with excellent motion and superb detail levels. Much like the TCL TV, this Amazon streaming stick strikes a very nice balance in the picture department, and aside from some timing wobbles, the Fire TV Stick Max (2nd Generation) sounds quite impressive too.

If your budget can stretch to just over £1000, however, I have the perfect swap for fans of physical media…

Bonus tip: swap the streamer for this affordable 4K Blu-ray player

If you can stretch to £1062, I highly recommend splurging on this 4K Blu-ray player. That’s still a very reasonable price for a 65-inch TV set-up with a Dolby Atmos sound system, and you will notice the picture and sound benefits from spinning a 4K disc.

This entry-level model from Panasonic remains a favourite. It delivers a punchy, impactful picture and large-scale sound at an affordable price. While £20 off at Richer Sounds is certainly not the largest Black Friday saving we have ever seen, a saving is a saving.

If you’re searching for a genuine home cinema bargain this Black Friday, then this system is sure to impress, especially given that, as a whole, it costs less than most standalone OLED TVs.

MORE:

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Building your first home cinema set-up this Black Friday? I have compiled a beginner-friendly system that delivers Award-winning picture and sound at a wallet-friendly price

I am on the hunt for the best streaming Black Friday discounts – these are the biggest deals so far