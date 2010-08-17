Trending

Toshiba 32RV753 review

For the price the Toshiba 32RV753 has an impressive spec, but some aspects of its performance let it down Tested at £400.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Competitively priced, but this Toshiba has worries of its own

For

  • Impressive spec at the price
  • built and finished well
  • capable of enjoyable pictures

Against

  • Intimidated by motion
  • slightly soft, warm overall balance

In a way, the Toshiba 32RV753 is impressive in that it even exists at all. For £400 Toshiba offers a handsome enough TV with Freeview HD reception, DNLA connectivity (wireless with a cost-option dongle), four HDMI inputs and a pair of USB inputs, too.

It's even got an SD-card reader. It looks uncommon value even before it's powered up. On-screen menus are crisp and logical, and the remote control is simple enough, too. The Toshiba is swift and straightforward to set up.

Good contrast and decent detail
TV pictures enjoy good contrasts and decent levels of detail, especially with high-definition broadcasts – the Freeview HD tuner is one of the more dogged we've seen.

There's more than a hint, though, of softness to standard-def transmissions, accompanied by more picture grain and noise than is ideal.

That softness and lack of rigour when drawing edges is also in evidence when the 32RV653 is upscaling DVD images, though picture noise is suppressed more effectively. Motion isn't handled too confidently by the Toshiba, and the more complex the scene the greater the problems.

A switch to Blu-ray content, Burn After Reading in this instance, reveals the best and the worst of the 'RV753. On one hand, the Toshiba delivers deep, believable black tones, clean and bright whites and business-like edges.

Problems with motion-processing
But at the same time its problems with the more demanding motion-processing of Blu-ray content are occasionally quite severe, and its colour adjustability, while extensive, seems to range from ‘a bit too warm' to ‘sweltering'.

Contrasts are a little disappointing, too, the rather dark overall presentation a surprise when you consider how bright the screen is when it's idling. Sound is a little stressed and sibilant, which means it's pretty much par for the course.

On balance, then, this Toshiba is compromised, you could do so much better for (relatively speaking) not that much more outlay.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesRV
Product LineREGZA
Product NameToshiba 32RV753
Product Model32RV753
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number32RV753B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand29.2 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate13.50 kg
Width with Stand78.6 cm
Weight Approximate10.80 kg
Height with Stand58.4 cm
Width78.6 cm
Depth8.6 cm
Height52.5 cm
Dimensions52.5 cm (H): 78.6 cm (W): 8.6 cm (D)

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption89.70 W

Technical Information

Aspect Ratio16:9
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • REGZA 32RV753 LCD TV
  • Remote Control