Watch Wales vs Australia live streams

Wales host Australia in the Nations Championship as Steve Tandy's side return to Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the scene of their stunning win over New Zealand seven days ago.

The hosts produced a heroic effort to beat the All Blacks 35-28 last weekend, their first victory against New Zealand since 1953. Attention now turns to their final pool fixture, with Wales fifth in the Northern Hemisphere table but still able to climb the standings ahead of finals weekend at Twickenham. Tandy has made four changes to the side that shocked the All Blacks, with man of the match James Botham rested in the week that he and his partner are expecting their first child. Alex Mann replaces him at blind-side flanker, while lock Ben Carter, No.8 Aaron Wainwright and wing Josh Adams come in for Taine Basham, Adam Beard and Gabriel Hamer-Webb.

Australia can finish anywhere between third and fifth in the Southern Hemisphere table, having fallen to defeats against England and Scotland so far this autumn. The Wallabies are on a four-match losing run and head coach Les Kiss has made five changes to his pack in a bid to stop the rot. Isaac Kailea, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Taniela Tupou start in the front row in place of Angus Bell, Billy Pollard and Allan Alaalatoa, while Tom Hooper and Carlo Tizzano come in for Jeremy Williams and Fraser McReight.

Read on as we show you how to watch Wales vs Australia in the Nations Championship online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How can I watch Wales vs Australia for free?

ITV4 and ITVX will stream Wales vs Australia for free in the UK, while in Ireland it is available on Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Play at no cost.

US viewers can watch the game for free on RugbyPass TV, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those outside the UK, Ireland or the US can unlock their free stream of Wales vs Australia using NordVPN (78% off for Black Friday).

Watch Wales vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Wales vs Australia live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service and has a MEGA Black Friday discount right now.

How to watch Wales vs Australia in the US

As mentioned above, RugbyPass TV will show Wales vs Australia in the US for free, with kick-off at 3:10pm ET. You just need an account to watch at no cost.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access the Wales vs Australia stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live streams in the UK

In the UK, ITV4 and free streaming service ITVX will be broadcasting Wales vs Australia. Coverage begins at 7:15pm GMT, with kick-off at 8:10pm.

All you need to watch is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license. ITV will also show every other Nations Championship game, including next week's final weekend.

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch Wales vs Australia on ITV as if you were back home.

How to watch Wales vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

Australian viewers need Stan Sport to watch Wales vs Australia. Kick-off is at 7:10am AEDT on Sunday.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$9.99/month. However, right now you can get 50% off a normal Stan sub for your first two months.

You will also be able to watch every game in the Premier League and Champions League.

Those visiting Australia from the US, UK or Ireland can use NordVPN to watch all the Nations Championship for free as if you were back home.

How to watch Wales vs Australia in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Nations Championship in New Zealand, including this game between Wales and Australia.

Live coverage is on Sky Sport 2, with kick-off at 9:10am NZDT.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch the game thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

Outside of New Zealand? Watch Wales vs Australia on Sky Sport with NordVPN.

Wales vs Australia: Need to Know

What time does Wales vs Australia kick-off? The Wales vs Australia match in the Nations Championship will kick off at 8:10pm GMT / 3:10pm ET / 12:10pm PT and 7:10am AEDT (Sun).

What are the Wales and Australia line-ups? Wales: Murray; Rees-Zammit, E James, Llewellyn, Adams; Costelow, T Williams; Smith, Lake (c), Griffin, Jenkins, Carter, Mann, Morgan, Wainwright. Replacements: Elias, G Thomas, Lewis, Plumtree, K James, Morgan-Williams, Hawkins, Hennessey. Australia: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Potter; Gorden, Lonergan; Kailea, Paenga-Amosa, Tupou, Canham, Hooper, Valetini, Tizzano, Wilson (c). Replacements: Pollard, Bell, Alaalatoa, Williams, McReight, Thomas, Donaldson, Daugunu.

What are the remaining Nations Championship fixtures? This is the last round of pool matches in the Nations Championship, after which both Wales and Australia will face a team from the opposite hemisphere on finals weekend at Twickenham between Friday, November 27 and Sunday, November 29. Their opponent will be determined by the final standings of the Northern and Southern Hemisphere tables, with the teams in corresponding positions playing each other - so the sixth-place teams in both tables face each other, fifth plays fifth, and so on.