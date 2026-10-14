The price of this streaming service is going up again – and it’s hitting some subscribers harder than others

If you are a Disney+ subscriber in the UK, we have some unfortunate news: there is another price hike for each of the streaming tiers.

The cheapest choice (Standard with Ads) comes in at £6.99 from £5.99 per month. Standard Monthly has gone from £9.99 to £11.99, and Premium Monthly has jumped from £14.99 to £15.99.

For those on an annual subscription, the Standard tier will cost £119.90 compared to £99.90. Finally, the Premium tier has also gone from £149.90 up to £159.90.

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That means that those on the Standard plans are being hit the hardest, and the price difference between paying for 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos for the Premium subscription is getting smaller.

New customers will have to pay this new price starting today, while existing monthly subscribers will have until 18 November before seeing the increase. If you are on an annual subscription, then the new bill won’t come until 2nd of December.

As a small consolation, Disney also announced a promotion for new and eligible returning customers, who can also save with a six-month saver offer, with monthly prices of £5.99 for Standard with Ads, £9.99 for Standard and £11.99 for Premium.

The price of the Extra Member is staying the same at least, costing £4.99 a month if you’re on Standard with Ads, and £5.99 a month on Standard or Premium.

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This most recent price hike is hardly a surprise – Disney+ has consistently increased its fee since 2020. And it’s hardly the only platform to do so, with Netflix recently increasing its highest Premium tier from £18.99 per month to £20.99.

These consistent price hikes and the uncertainty of your favourite shows remaining on a platform long-term, certainly make us cling to our collection of 4K Blu-rays a little tighter.

After all, once you have a physical copy of Avatar or Ant-Man, at least you are not at the mercy of these ever-increasing costs.

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