If you (or your kids) loved K-Pop Demon Hunters, here's another blast of girl-powered mischief and mayhem with a banging soundtrack. Animated action flick Nimona tells the story of a knight in armour and his youthful squire, but it's no fairy tale.

Based on a webcomic and graphic novel by ND Stevenson, the film almost didn't see the light of day thanks to Disney shutting down animation studio Blue Sky. Luckily, Annapurna Pictures, DNEG Animation and Netflix saved the day – and thank the stars, because Nimona is an absolute riot: spectacular, anarchic and deeply heartfelt, it earns its 92 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Nimona brings medieval fantasy bang up to date with a futuristic sci-fi twist, mashing up genres as men-at-arms with swords and shields zoom around hologram-swathed skyscrapers, zapping laser guns. The blend of Arthurian legend and Blade Runner neon gives us a fresh and frenetic twist on the animated fairy tale.

At the centre of it all is Nimona herself, a teenager with a razor-sharp wit and an appetite for destruction. Voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz with an irresistible blend of mischief and vulnerability, Nimona desperately wants to be a supervillain's sidekick.

She thinks she's found the perfect partner-in-crime in disgraced knight Ballister Blackheart, voiced by Riz Ahmed, on the run from the high-and-mighty rulers of their walled-off city. But while he searches for clues, Nimona just wants to cause chaos - aided by her power to shapeshift into any animal from a rampaging pink rhino to a giant pink whale.

Chaos indeed ensues, with tons of hilarious wisecracks and imaginative action scenes. But the real magic lies in Ballister and Nimona's growing partnership - not to mention Ballister's heartbreaking relationship with the knight on their trail. These are genuinely engaging characters on moving emotional journeys.

Younger viewers will get a kick out of Nimona’s antics and transformations, while older viewers will pick up on the themes of prejudice, control, identity and love. There's a lot of heart beneath the shining armour, as the girl who can shapeshift into any form slowly reveals her true self.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The spectacular animation and stirring soundtrack add depth to the story. The action is emphasised by fist-pumping tracks from the likes of K.Flay, Sahara Hotnights and Dollyrots, giving every set piece a rush of rebellious energy. And Christophe Beck's score adds light and shade, giving Nimona herself a surprisingly subtle theme.

Nimona is a daring and joyous riot of animated action, full of gorgeous visuals and inventive worldbuilding, and a protagonist who is messy, complicated and unforgettable. Humour, heart, and magical animals fighting knights with laser guns: Nimona has it all.

MORE:

These are the best TVs we've tested

These are the best Dolby Atmos scenes to test your system

We rate the best Dolby Atmos soundbars