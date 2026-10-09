How to watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026: live stream F1 race from anywhere
Mercedes have one practice session to get to grips with their botched upgrade
The final Sprint weekend of the season gives us the unusual sight of a daylight race at Marina Bay Street Circuit, ahead of the night race proper. It's also an opportunity for the chasing pack, not just because additional points are up for grabs, but because Mercedes only have one practice session to get their heads around the upgrade that hasn't gone to plan.
Find out as we show you how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams for free from anywhere in the world.
Singapore Grand Prix 2026 free stream
Singapore: MeWatch (FREE)
Austria: ORF On (FREE)
Luxembourg: RTL Play (FREE)
Belgium: RTBF Auvio (FREE)
Blocked? Watch your Singapore GP stream with a VPN
Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Schedule
(All times BST)
Friday, 9th October
9.30am – Practice 1
1.30pm – Sprint Qualifying
Saturday, 10th October
10am – Sprint
2pm – Qualifying
Sunday, 11th October
1pm – Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Preview
Hearts sank across the paddock last weekend when the Silver Arrows introduced an upgrade in Kuala Lumpur, only for it to end up slowing championship leaders Kimi Antonelli and George Russell down. To make matters worse, those reliability issues made their presence known again, forcing Russell to retire from the race and take a power-unit penalty that will drop him to the back of the grid this Sunday.
At the same time, Red Bull released an upgrade that yielded Max Verstappen's first pole position and victory of the 2026 F1 season. The sight of the Dutchman on the podium again has stirred up memories from 12 months ago, when the four-time world champion finally got a competitive car two thirds of the way through the season – and very nearly beat Lando Norris to the drivers' title.
With Antonelli 84 points clear of Russell and 132 ahead of Verstappen with 183 points to play for, only an extraordinary collapse would wrench the trophy from the 20-year-old Italian's hands, but we all remember what happened to Oscar Piastri down the stretch last year.
Below we'll show you how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world.
Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere
Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Singapore GP stream – including the free coverage in Singapore, Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.
NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, stable and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.
▶︎ Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service.
🔓 Unlocks Apple TV+ / Sky Sports / ORF On
💰 £2.59/month
🆓 3 months extra free
Get NordVPN now to unlock Singapore GP streams from anywhere.
How to use a VPN for any Singapore GP live stream
1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF On.
3. Head over to ORF On on your browser or device and enjoy the free Singapore Grand Prix live stream.
How to watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK
In the UK, you can watch the Singapore Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream packs. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.
Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.
Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.
F1 season pass
F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.
F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.
F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.
Latest F1 TV Pro prices:
- F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)
- F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month
- F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month
- F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month
Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA
In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Singapore Grand Prix – and practice sessions are free-to-air all season.
A subscription costs $14.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.
Buying an eligible Apple device, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.
Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.
Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.
Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Singapore GP too.
Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.
Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).
10Play shows free highlights of every 2026 F1 race.
Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World
|
Session
|
Local (SGT)
|
ET
|
PT
|
BST
|
AEDT
|
Practice 1
|
Fri: 4.30pm
|
Fri: 4.30am
|
Fri: 1.30am
|
Fri: 9.30am
|
Fri: 7.30pm
|
Sprint Qualifying
|
Fri: 8.30pm
|
Fri: 8.30am
|
Fri: 5.30am
|
Fri: 1.30pm
|
Fri: 11.30pm
|
Sprint
|
Sat: 5pm
|
Sat: 5am
|
Sat: 2am
|
Sat: 10am
|
Sat: 8pm
|
Qualifying
|
Sat: 9pm
|
Sat: 9am
|
Sat: 6am
|
Sat: 2pm
|
Sun: 12am
|
Grand Prix
|
Sun: 8pm
|
Sun: 8am
|
Sun: 5am
|
Sun: 1pm
|
Sun: 11pm
- Feast your eyes on the best TVs
- Splash the cash on our cheap TV deals
- Our pick of the best streaming services
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.