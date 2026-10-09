How to watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026: live stream F1 race from anywhere

The final Sprint weekend of the season gives us the unusual sight of a daylight race at Marina Bay Street Circuit, ahead of the night race proper. It's also an opportunity for the chasing pack, not just because additional points are up for grabs, but because Mercedes only have one practice session to get their heads around the upgrade that hasn't gone to plan.

Find out as we show you how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams for free from anywhere in the world.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 free stream

Singapore: MeWatch (FREE)

Austria: ORF On (FREE)

Luxembourg: RTL Play (FREE)

Belgium: RTBF Auvio (FREE)

Blocked? Watch your Singapore GP stream with a VPN

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, 9th October

9.30am – Practice 1

1.30pm – Sprint Qualifying

Saturday, 10th October

10am – Sprint

2pm – Qualifying

Sunday, 11th October

1pm – Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Preview

Hearts sank across the paddock last weekend when the Silver Arrows introduced an upgrade in Kuala Lumpur, only for it to end up slowing championship leaders Kimi Antonelli and George Russell down. To make matters worse, those reliability issues made their presence known again, forcing Russell to retire from the race and take a power-unit penalty that will drop him to the back of the grid this Sunday.

At the same time, Red Bull released an upgrade that yielded Max Verstappen's first pole position and victory of the 2026 F1 season. The sight of the Dutchman on the podium again has stirred up memories from 12 months ago, when the four-time world champion finally got a competitive car two thirds of the way through the season – and very nearly beat Lando Norris to the drivers' title.

With Antonelli 84 points clear of Russell and 132 ahead of Verstappen with 183 points to play for, only an extraordinary collapse would wrench the trophy from the 20-year-old Italian's hands, but we all remember what happened to Oscar Piastri down the stretch last year.

Below we'll show you how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world.

Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Singapore GP stream – including the free coverage in Singapore, Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

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How to use a VPN for any Singapore GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF On.

3. Head over to ORF On on your browser or device and enjoy the free Singapore Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Singapore Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream packs. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Robert Szaniszlo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Singapore Grand Prix – and practice sessions are free-to-air all season.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.

Buying an eligible Apple device, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.

Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.

Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.

Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Singapore GP too.

Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.

Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).

10Play shows free highlights of every 2026 F1 race.

Singapore Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World

Swipe to scroll horizontally Session Local (SGT) ET PT BST AEDT Practice 1 Fri: 4.30pm Fri: 4.30am Fri: 1.30am Fri: 9.30am Fri: 7.30pm Sprint Qualifying Fri: 8.30pm Fri: 8.30am Fri: 5.30am Fri: 1.30pm Fri: 11.30pm Sprint Sat: 5pm Sat: 5am Sat: 2am Sat: 10am Sat: 8pm Qualifying Sat: 9pm Sat: 9am Sat: 6am Sat: 2pm Sun: 12am Grand Prix Sun: 8pm Sun: 8am Sun: 5am Sun: 1pm Sun: 11pm

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