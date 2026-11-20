Watch Yellowjackets season 4 online

Overview Watch Yellowjackets season 4 from Nov. 20

Free Streams: Paramount+ with free trial (UK)

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brace yourself for the Yellowjackets saga to reach its conclusion after five years of fighting for survival in the wilderness (and suburbia). The likes of Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Warren Kole, and Christina Ricci all return in key roles, while Nia Sondaya and Jenna Burgess are now part of the main cast after their recurring roles last time out.

Yellowjackets season 4 has already been dubbed "The Final Reckoning", which is probably just as ominous as it sounds. At the end of season 3 we saw Natalie's distress call successfully reaching a rescue team, who arrived to save the survivors after 19 months in the wilderness. Naturally, that rescue party's impending arrival means the remaining survivors will need to quickly cover up exactly how they survived and bury all evidence of their cannibalism.

The first episode drops on Friday, November 20 and nine further new episodes will land weekly through Paramount+ around the world. Despite the fact half of the show has been set in the present, we still can't be sure who will make it back from the wild, so there are plenty of questions still to be answered.

Interestingly, season 4 will introduce a new, third timeline to proceedings, as we see exactly what happens post-rescue as the girls try to adapt to normal life once more, while dealing with immense trauma.

The appearance of Hannah's DAT tape will naturally cause chaos among the present day survivors, as the rest of the group panic their dark secrets will finally be uncovered. If you've been wondering where the wilderness symbol came from, and whether the wilderness was actually harbouring supernatural powers, all will be revealed...

Follow our guide below for where to watch Yellowjackets season 4 streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch Yellowjackets season 4 for free

Fans of Yellowjackets in the UK could catch the whole final season on Paramount+ for free if they sign up for a free 7-day trial and time it right.

The final episode airs on January 22 and there will be ten episodes in total, so you'd have to do a very swift binge in the new year.

You can't get a free trial for Paramount+ anywhere else.

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Yellowjackets season 4 stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Yellowjackets season 4 streams from anywhere

You might not be able to watch your regular Yellowjackets season 4 streams while traveling around. Streaming services usually spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Yellowjackets stream from anywhere in the world.

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How to watch Yellowjackets season 4 in the US

If you're in the US, Yellowjackets season 4 will play on Paramount+ from November 20, with one episode arriving each week.

You might not be able to get Paramount+ for free, but you can access the streamer for just $1 by signing up to Walmart+ and selecting a Paramount subscription as your free gift.

Traveling around? You can access your regular Yellowjackets streams by simply downloading a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 4 in Canada

Viewers in Canada will have a similar route to watching Yellowjackets season 4, with the show landing on Paramount+ there.

Unfortunately, there is no special deal in Canada, though.

Away from home? You can access your regular Yellowjackets streams by simply downloading a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 4 in Australia

It's the same Down Under, with Yellowjackets season 4 streaming on Paramount+ from November 20.

On your travels? You can access your regular Yellowjackets streams by simply downloading a good VPN, as detailed above.

Who is in Yellowjackets season 4 cast? Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki, née Shipman

as Shauna Sadecki, née Shipman Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna

as teen Shauna Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner

as Taissa Turner Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa

as teen Taissa Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley

as Misty Quigley Sammi Hanratty as teen Misty

as teen Misty Sophie Thatcher as Natalie Scatorccio

as Natalie Scatorccio Courtney Eaton as Lottie Matthews

as Lottie Matthews Liv Hewson as Van Palmer

as Van Palmer Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

as Jeff Sadecki Kevin Alves as Travis Martinez

as Travis Martinez Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

as Callie Sadecki Nia Sondaya as Akilah

as Akilah Jenna Burgess as teen Melissa

as teen Melissa Hilary Swank as adult Melissa

as adult Melissa Elijah Wood as Walter Tattersall

as Walter Tattersall Ashley Sutton as Hannah Sophia Finch

as Hannah Sophia Finch Vanessa Prasad as Gen

as Gen Anisa Harris as Robin

as Robin Silvana Estifanos as Britt

as Britt Molly Ringwald as Vicky Palmer

as Vicky Palmer June Squibb as Geraldine

as Geraldine Devon Sawa as Howard

as Howard Dulé Hill as Officer Rollins

as Officer Rollins Ken Marino as Russell

as Russell Jaylee Hamidi as Alex

as Alex Samuel Braun as teen Jeff

Yellowjackets season 4 trailer

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME® Original | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On