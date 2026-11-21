Watch England vs New Zealand live streams

New Zealand top the Southern Hemisphere standings and England are second in the Northern pecking order, but this being the first fixture of the concluding round of the Nations Championship, nothing's decided yet. The All Blacks could yet fall to second, while Steve Borthwick's men have an outside chance of topping their pool – but could also slip to third.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs New Zealand for free from anywhere.

Dave Rennie has stood by the decision to make 10 changes for the Kiwis' historic defeat by Wales last weekend, but inwardly he'll be kicking himself given that South Africa were beaten by France a day earlier. Victory would have all-but sewn up New Zealand's place in the Nations Championship final. Instead, they're reeling from their first defeat by Wales in 73 years.

His selection, however, says what his lips won't, with Nations Championship top try-scorer Will Jordan being rushed back from a hamstring injury, despite not being fully fit. It's an enormous risk. Scrum-half Cam Roigard, fly-half Damian McKenzie and centre Jordie Barrett have also returned to the starting XV.

Borthwick, meanwhile, has reverted to the same lineup that hammered the Wallabies 45-22, only with Will Joseph in place of the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing. The 24-year-old ran riot in the 78-15 demolition of Japan, opening the scoring and adding four more tries to his tally. Henry Pollock is back on the bench, having once again struggled to make his mark as a starter.

England vs New Zealand team news

England team: 15 George Furbank, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Will Joseph, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Ben Curry, 6 Ollie Chessum, 5 Alex Coles, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 3 Joe Heyes, 2 Jamie George, 1 Fin Baxter

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Martin, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Marcus Smith

New Zealand team: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Wallace Sititi, 7 Peter Lakai, 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 5 Fabian Holland, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 George Bower, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Anton Segner, 20 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Rieko Ioane

How can I watch England vs New Zealand for free?

England vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

RugbyPass TV is showing free England vs New Zealand coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship game using Surfshark (just $2.49 for Black Friday).

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs New Zealand live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate Surfshark as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch England vs New Zealand in the US

RugbyPass TV is showing England vs New Zealand in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.

Overseas right now? Use Surfshark to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship.

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

ITV1 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing England vs New Zealand in the UK.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Away from home? Use Surfshark to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

In Australia, you need a Stan Sport subscription to watch England vs New Zealand.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.

Visiting Australia from the UK, US or Ireland? Use Surfshark to access a free England vs New Zealand stream.

Watch England vs All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting England vs All Blacks in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.

Outside New Zealand today? Use Surfshark to watch England vs New Zealand as if you were back home.

Watch England vs New Zealand in South Africa

England vs New Zealand will go out on Supersport in South Africa.

The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.

In South Africa on holiday today? Unlock your stream using Surfshark.

England vs New Zealand: Need to Know

What time does England vs New Zealand kick-off? The England vs New Zealand match in the Nations Championship kicks off on Saturday, 21 November at 2.10pm GMT / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT / 1.10am AEDT (Sun) / 3.10am NZDT (Sun).

What are England's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? As things stand, England will take on South Africa in the third-place playoff on finals weekend. However, depending on Round 6 results, they could end up facing New Zealand, Australia or Argentina.

What are New Zealand's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? As things stand, New Zealand will face France in the Nations Championship final. However, depending on Round 6 results, they could end up taking on England or Ireland.