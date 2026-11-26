There aren't many product categories that enjoy discounts on Black Friday quite like wireless speakers. Getting a good deal on an amplifier is a trickier business, but finding a worthwhile discount on a wireless speaker is, like getting a good drop on a pair of headphones, like shooting fish in a barrel. Not that we'd encourage the aforementioned.

What we would encourage is that you check out our list of the finest wireless speaker deals we've selected across a range of brands, sizes and prices. From pocket-sized powerhouses to chunky tune-masters, every use case and budget has been accounted for.

If cheap and cheerful are your watchwords, go with the JBL Go 5. It's small, robust and ever so cute, but you'd be surprised by just how loud JBL's smallest portable speaker can go without distortion. Yes, it's not much bigger than a deck of cards, but the musicality and verve that the Go 5 brings are way beyond what we'd expect from a speaker of this size.

The logical next step, of course, is the JBL Flip 7. Below £100 in the Black Friday sales, it offers more punch and power than the Go 5 while keeping a portable, travel-friendly form. We've admired the Flip line for a long time, but this is by far the best-sounding, most robust iteration yet.

If you want to take the next step on the ladder, the Award-winning JBL Charge 6 is next on the rung. The Charge 6 mirrors the same durability and expressive sonic character as the Flip 7, all while dialling up the power and bass impact by a considerable degree. This is our portable Product of the Year, let's not forget.

You could, of course, go the whole hog and seek out the Bose SoundLink Max. The Max has been around for over two years, meaning its price has plummeted from around £400 to under £300, meaning you're getting a lot of speaker for not a lot of money. Well, relatively speaking.

For something that straddles the line between portability and domestic use, the Sonos Play is worth a look. It isn't the absolute master of any one field, but given that it's a speaker that works effectively outdoors as well as via Bluetooth and wi-fi, there's no much it can do, especially if you want to hook it up to your existing Sonos network.

For fully-fledged wi-fi-enabled speakers, the Sonos Era 300 is still top dog. We'd heard quite a few premium wireless speakers try to take a swing at the Era 300, but it still sounds subtler, sweeter and more expansive than any alternative we've heard. Plus, its spatial audio powers are exceptional thanks to that clever 'hourglass' design.

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Stay up to date with the best Black Friday hi-fi and headphone deals, handpicked by our experts