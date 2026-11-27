Your hi-fi system is, in many ways, defined by the speakers you choose. Each pair has its own sonic character, each has its own quirks regarding positioning and matching, and each will likely draw the eyes and ears of your impressed guests who have come to marvel at your stunning specimen of a system.

Getting the right set is hard, though, and getting a good pair at a good price is even harder. We've selected six distinct pairs of hi-fi speakers, including standmounts and floorstanders, that will serve anyone seeking super sound without the sky-high prices.

The ELAC Debut B5.2 are the perfect place to start if you're just setting out on your hi-fi journey and don't quite know which speakers to select. They've been £250 before but tend to hover around £179 these days, making them a great value pair of standmounts that are fantastically unfussy about placement or system matching. They look reasonably utilitarian, but their detailed, spritely sound is just what the doctor ordered if you're not splashing the cash.

For going one step up on the ladder, the Dali Kupid are similarly impressive. They're not actually discounted for Black Friday, but given they only cost £299 and have already scooped a What Hi-Fi? Award, we figure that doesn't matter too much. Entertaining, affordable and flexible regarding positioning, they're a hi-fi novice's dream.

For those willing to take a punt on something a bit different, the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G are something of a wildcard pick. They're a tad more expensive than the Kupids, even with a nice £70 discount, but they're the perfect pick for listeners who crave entertainment, zest and zeal from prospective standmounts. Match them properly and they're heaps of fun.

We've tried to keep this list as wallet-friendly as possible, so the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 are our most premium pick at a lowered price of £699. Still, they've been one of the best pairs of standmounts we've had the pleasure of hearing over the past few years, and while there are newer models we rate higher, the former Award-winners are still an excellent pick.

If standmounts aren't your thing, you can get a bigger, bassier sound from our budget floorstanding options. The Wharfedale Diamond 12.3i on deal here are a refurbished 'like new' pair, but we have faith that they'll still deliver the insightful, musical sound we experienced during our test listen.

If not, go for the heavily discounted Q Acoustics 3050i. Given that they're quite long in the tooth these days, discounts are absolutely mammoth, but don't forget that this is still a five-star pair of speakers that have dropped from around £799 to just £349. That's ridiculous value and a saving of £450!

We have confidence in every pair of speakers on this list, but it's worth diving into our main reviews before you make a purchase, especially so that you can find out what each set is like to live with, how to match them properly, and the best ways to get the most out of your prospective purchase.

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