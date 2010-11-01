Trending

Sony KDL-40EX713 review

Yes, it's happened again - once again Sony has produced what in theory should be a good TV, except for those backlighting problems that is... Tested at £1000.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A good TV held back by backlight issues – cheaper, superior options can be found

For

  • Solid, stable picture
  • good definition and detail
  • natural colours

Against

  • Inconsistent backlight and bleed in the corners
  • pricey compared to rival screens

The ‘40EX713 is a newer, revamped version of the KDL-40EX703. But if you already own the latter, don't worry. We've been assured by Sony that the tweaks have nothing to do with performance or vital tech specs.

Both use Sony's Bravia Engine 3 and Motionflow 100Hz picture processing and have four HDMI inputs at their disposal. Put the two side by side and you'll see a slightly thinner bezel on the newer design.

Backlight problems are back
Of more importance to us is how this TV looks and sounds. And, we have to say that we're disappointed. Inconsistent backlighting affected quite a few Sony screens that passed through our test rooms in 2009.

In 2010, this problem has been far less common. But it appears to have reared its ugly head in the case of our ‘40EX713.

This LCD TV uses an edge-lit LED backlight and the vast majority of issues are, you guessed it, around the edges. Light bleeds in from all four corners, disrupting the black bars that run along the top and bottom of the screen when watching a film.

Watch the opening couple of chapters from the Solomon Kane Blu-ray, and light seeps into the main picture, washing out parts of the image and reducing black levels quite dramatically.

This is a shame, because in other areas of picture performance, the Sony puts in a very respectable showing. Edge definition and general detail levels are relatively high, panning scenes and rapid movement are both handled well, with no visible signs of image flicker or judder.

Stable Freeview images
Freeview images are stable, whether you're viewing standard or high-definition programmes, with HD content showcasing the Sony's sharpness, clarity and stability to best effect.

Sound quality is ok for a flatscreen of this type, but nothing out of the ordinary. Colours are natural and nicely judged too.

Were it not for the backlight blip, you'd be looking at a solid, four-star TV set.

But, when you can pick up Sony's own Award-winning KDL-40EX503 for £660, we're still not quite sure why you'd go for this below-par performer instead.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesEX713
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-40EX713
Product ModelKDL-40EX713
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL40EX713U

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand25 cm
Width with Stand95.2 cm
Height with Stand61.3 cm
Width95.2 cm
VESA Mount Standard300 x 300
Depth7.4 cm
Height58.1 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions58.1 cm (H): 95.2 cm (W): 7.4 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture in Picture
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption84 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-40EX713 LED-LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table Top Stand
  • Remote Commander