Sony KDL-37EX503 review

Best 37in TV, Awards 2010. The Sony KDL-37EX503 simply sucks out more detail and subtlety from any content thrown its way Tested at £600.00

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best 37in TV, Awards 2010. It’s impossible to argue with what Sony has achieved with such an affordable set

For

  • Super-smooth motion
  • fine insight
  • natural yet dynamic colours
  • unrivalled sense of depth
  • myriad features

Against

  • Very little, though there are slimmer sets here if bulk is a concern

It's still early days but it seems Sony is back with a vengeance in the battle for supremacy among 2010's TV ranges. The 'EX503 range won a 32in Supertest so we have high hopes for its 37in sibling.

The set is certainly up to its eyeballs in the latest functionality and features.

Media streaming is one of this year's key TV trends and Sony offers Bravia Internet Video here, giving you access to a range of content once your TV is connected to your home network, the highlight of which – and the one that sets it apart from other company's offerings – is the link-up with LoveFilm.

If you're a member of the service you can stream films straight to your set.

Essential viewing is well featured
Part of Sony's ‘Essential' range, at the bottom end of the price spectrum, this is a 100Hz set rather than 200Hz but still includes a Freeview HD tuner, the now-standard 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, DLNA streaming, video playback over USB and four HDMI inputs, including two on the side of the 10cm-deep set.

Sony's XrossMediaBar interface makes navigating fairly easy, and the remote is one of the company's new two-sided affairs - the solitary power button is on the back of the handset.

We auto-tune the digital tuner and are soon enjoying the Freeview HD images from BBC HD, ITV HD and C4 HD.

Sonically it's clear and reasonably dynamic while, more crucially, the standard-definition picture is largely free of noise, displaying crisp edges, smooth motion and good detail.

Smooth motion is a trademark
That smooth motion is now a real trademark of Sony's sets. It may not boast a 200Hz panel but the Motionflow 100Hz screen is clearly more than adequate with fast action, the various fantastic flying animals in Avatar rendered with unwavering edges.

There's a real sense of depth and involvement to the image, too, with superbly natural and revealing skin tones helping us to become fully immersed in what we see.

Colours are natural yet punchy and bright when required, while dark scenes show the Sony's happy delivering sturdy, deep black shades too.

And all this at such a competitive price; see this telly before you think about buying anything else.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesEX503
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-37EX503
Product ModelKDL-37EX503
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL-37EX503

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+No
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassC
Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Viewable Screen Size93 cm (36.6")
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption92 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand26 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate14 kg
Width with Stand92.1 cm
Weight Approximate11.80 kg
Height with Stand60 cm
Width92.1 cm
VESA Mount Standard300 x 300
Depth9.7 cm
Height56.4 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions56.4 cm (H): 92.1 cm (W): 9.7 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWall Mountable
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyCCFL
Internet AccessNo
Smart TVNo
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Curved ScreenNo
Screen Size94 cm (37")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANNo

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Number of Tuners1
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-37EX503 LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table-Top Stand
  • Remote Commander