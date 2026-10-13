Best smartphones 2026

Sony Xperia 10 VIII
Affordable but surprisingly capable, Sony's budget phone is the one to get if you care about audio quality.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro
Screen upgrades and solid audio make the Apple iPhone 18 Pro the best option for serious music and movie fans.
- Check out our best smartphones guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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