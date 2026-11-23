Here we are again. We’ve arrived at that time in the calendar when all bets are off, when there’s a chance to make killer savings across hi-fi and home cinema kit thanks to the Black Friday sales.

The main day is this Friday, the 27th November, but needless to say, the deals are already in full flow, and you can pick up quite a few products for less than their original asking price right now. And we would assume that many of these deals will continue to hang around well into Cyber Monday, which falls on the 30th November.

You can also bet your bottom dollar that there will be money to be saved on software, and we’ll be bringing you collections of tempting savings across all the physical formats including vinyl, CD and Blu-ray. Now is a great time to top up your collections.

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But what’s on your shopping list for Black Friday?

Let us know by using our poll below or say exactly what you’re looking for in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to try and hunt it down.

Happy shopping!

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I've found the perfect OLED TV for a GTA VI marathon, and it's £400 off in the Black Friday sales