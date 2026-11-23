Poll: our hi-fi and home cinema experts are hunting the best Black Friday deals - tell us what you're shopping for!
Help us to help you!
Here we are again. We’ve arrived at that time in the calendar when all bets are off, when there’s a chance to make killer savings across hi-fi and home cinema kit thanks to the Black Friday sales.
The main day is this Friday, the 27th November, but needless to say, the deals are already in full flow, and you can pick up quite a few products for less than their original asking price right now. And we would assume that many of these deals will continue to hang around well into Cyber Monday, which falls on the 30th November.
You can also bet your bottom dollar that there will be money to be saved on software, and we’ll be bringing you collections of tempting savings across all the physical formats including vinyl, CD and Blu-ray. Now is a great time to top up your collections.
But what’s on your shopping list for Black Friday?
Let us know by using our poll below or say exactly what you’re looking for in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to try and hunt it down.
Happy shopping!
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Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.
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