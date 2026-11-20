Ah, this takes us back. Not since shortly after the PS5's release – right in the heat of the pandemic – have we seen the console in such short supply. And in true capitalist style, when stock numbers plummet, the prices go up. Bad news if you were hoping for Black Friday PS5 deal.

So what's going on? Here we'll explain why the PS5 is in such short supply, why prices are rocketing, and – crucially – how you can avoid these crippling price tags and buy one at a more reasonable price.

See our pick of the best early Black Friday deals

Why is the PS5 in short supply?

(Image credit: Rockstar)

One reason: GTZ VI. Or rather, 24.5 million reasons.

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That's how many copies Grand Theft Auto has sold since its release on Thursday, the 19th November. That's an immense number, generating £1.8 billion of revenue for maker Rockstar. But considering the game took 13 years to develop, and cost $1 billion, maybe it's justified.

Obviously all these buyers will need a console to play it on. While plenty of them will already have a games machine ready and waiting, GTA VI is such an event that lots of people will have bought a PS5 especially to play it on. And that's why you can't find one right now.

How bad is the shortage?

(Image credit: Sony)

Pretty bad. All major UK retailers – including Argos, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis – are out of stock. In the US, stock is shrinking too.

You can buy from third parties via the likes of Amazon and eBay, but prices have shot up. The PS5 Digital Edition currently changes hands for as much as £899 – that's nearly £400 more than its RRP. And the PS5 Pro goes for £1475 – nearly £700 more than it usually costs.

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So much for the Black Friday sales.

The game requires around 210GB of free space on your console, which is why the larger PS5 Pro with its 2TB hard drive is being eyed up by some as the console to buy.

It also has superior firepower under the hood, with a better processor and super-charged upscaling, and the game does, by all accounts, look even better when played on the pricier console.

You can see PS5 prices below. They're updated regularly, so it might be worth checking back over the next few days to see if the situation has changed.

Not got enough space on your current PS5? An external hard drive might come in very handy.

What about the Xbox Series X?

(Image credit: Future)

For Xbox fans, there's good and bad news. While the Xbox Series X is similarly out of stock, the lower-specced Xbox Series S is pretty freely available. Reports say that GTA VI runs fine on the Series S, so you shouldn't suffer too much in the way of lag or judder on the cheaper console.

Here are prices and availability for both Microsoft consoles.

How to find a PS5 for Black Friday

All hope is not lost, though. While chances of a deal might be slimmer than a PS5 Slim on Ozempic, you might be able to secure a console at a normal price rather than daylight robbery. So how can you give yourself the best chance of bagging a PS5?

Some retailers give you the option to sign up and be notified when more stock is available. These include John Lewis, Currys and AO.

And if you can't find a console? Maybe investigate a bundle instead. Very.co.uk currently has GTA VI / PS5 bundles available which work out cheaper than the current rip-off prices some retailers are charging for a console on its own.

You can currently get a PS5 Digital with GTA VI and a controller for £699 at Very. Or the same bundle with the addition of a Turtle Beach headset for £769. Neither are exactly cheap, but they are both reduced, and it beats being fleeced by some chancer third party looking to make a quick buck.

Good luck, and happy gaming.

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