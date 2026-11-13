It's actually coming.

In case you hadn't noticed, there's a certain little game arriving next week. And whether you're a Grand Theft Auto fan or not, there's no denying that GTA 6 is one of the biggest game releases of the decade and a major milestone in pop culture.

So whether you've been waiting the full 13 years since the release of GTA 5, or this is to be your first rodeo in one of Rockstar's satirical open worlds, you'll want to make sure you're experiencing GTA 6's impressive graphics on the best home cinema tech out there.

We've lined up some of our favourite TVs and soundbars that our expert testers recommend – many of which have just been announced as Product of the Year winners at our annual Awards evening – as well as the all-important consoles and a few wired headphones you can plug straight into your controller.

We've also included the ’80s-inspired vinyl that we rather like the look of, so take a look below...

If you're looking for a TV for GTA 6, your search should absolutely start with the LG C6. The 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award winner for best gaming TV, the C6 has flawless gaming specifications, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. PC gamers can even push the refresh rates to 4K/165Hz, and the picture quality is bright, rich and all-around stellar.

Samsung has been making impressive, Award-winning soundbar systems for some time now, and their latest effort has just won our soundbar Product of the Year Award. The Samsung HW-Q990H offers detailed, full-bodied cinematic sound and is particularly impressive at placing spatial sound effects, so you'll be able to hear sirens, gunshots and the sounds of Vice City all around you.

Of course, to play GTA 6, you'll need one of the two consoles the game is releasing on. The PS5 comes with an awesome DualSense controller with haptic feedback, which will make GTA 6 more immersive, and there's a huge library of other games available, including compatibility with PS4 titles. We recommend getting one with a disc drive to play 4k Blu-rays, though note that there's no Dolby Vision support.

The Xbox Series X is the other console that will be receiving GTA 6 – and it also has a huge library of games with backwards compatibility dating back to the original Xbox, as well as access to the Xbox Game Pass service. We recommend getting a model with a disc drive also for 4K Blu-ray player support.

If you want a big new TV for GTA 6 but you're on a budget, the TCL P8L is our recommendation. It's great for gaming with support for VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision. It also punches well above its weight in terms of picture quality, offering a balanced and authentic picture.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Trio is an unusual concept for a soundbar, as it removes the bar element and splits the work between three separate speakers. It's a design that pays off though – it offers a far bigger scale than a conventional soundbar, while still remaining cohesive. Get £50 off at checkout.

If you've got the budget for a flagship TV, then the Samsung S99H is the one we'd recommend for GTA 6, and also happens to be our TV Product of the Year winner. There are four HDMI 2.1 sockets with support for VRR, ALLM, HDR10+ Gaming and refresh rates right up to 4K/165Hz, but there's also a stunning, contrast-rich picture with dazzlingly bright highlights.

The Hisense AX5125H is one of the biggest Dolby Atmos bargains in the business. For just over £200, you get a full soundbar system complete with a subwoofer and rear speakers that deliver Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks with room-filling, sofa-shaking exuberance. An excellent-value way to experience GTA 6 with scale and spaciousness.

The LG C5 42-inch has been superseded by the newer LG C6, but it's a former What Hi-Fi? Award winner for best Gaming TV and is rather cheaper these days. There are once again four full-speed HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which can run games at up to 4K/144Hz with VRR, as well as solid, sharp, immersive picture quality.

Need some wired headphones for late-night GTA 6 sessions? The stellar value Austrian Audio HiX15 will plug straight into your controller and dig out plenty of detail as you rampage around Leonida.

If you've got a bit more of a budget, the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X is our wired headphones Product of the Year. With a clear, detailed and beautifully balanced sound, the GTA radio stations will have never sounded so good.

MORE:

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 Product of the Year winners have been revealed!

Best soundbars: options for every need, recommended by our experts

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets tried and tested