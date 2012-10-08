Trending

Samsung UE40ES7000 review

A great telly with dazzling looks and performance Tested at £1300

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

A great telly with dazzling looks and performance

For

  • Cracking picture
  • plenty of smart features
  • good interface and controls
  • looks fantastic

Against

  • Slightly pricey
  • there are rivals with smoother motion

Samsung certainly knows how to do gorgeous. This UE40ES7000 edge-lit LED active 3D set is a super-slim LCD beauty, and its swivelling claw-like metal stand adds to the charm.

Whether it’s an HD or 3D flick, the picture is crystal clear, with excellent detail definition. The ES7000 comes with twin Freeview HD tuners and Freesat, and it delivers bright and noise-free broadcasts, in both standard and high definition.

Samsung UE 40ES700: Blu-ray performance
But spin The Dark Knight and Samsung ups the ante with its excellent Blu-ray quality. The image is impressive, Gotham City displayed with sharp edges and a real sense of depth.

The colour palette is rich too, and there’s plenty of layers and subtle shifts in gradation, all of which add up to a naturally balanced picture.

Contrast levels are also well balanced: the black levels have depth and the punchy whites are clean. The ES7000’s white detail and motion aren’t rival-beating, however, with its UE40ES8000 sibling being its closest foe. But we prefer the 7000’s more realistic skin tones.

Samsung UE40ES7000

Samsung UE40ES7000: Sound and smart TV
Sonically, we’re not expecting much bass with such a narrow panel, but the sound is rather decent, with clear dialogue that never sounds harsh.

Samsung’s smart services also set it apart from the TV herd. Its Smart Hub, including a browser, apps, VoD and games – with the recent additions of Netflix and Google Talk – is fantastic.

There’s also a webcam on the top of the panel for Skype video calls. The Samsung even offers voice commands and motion control, Xbox 360 Kinect-style. They’re fun, but we prefer the convenience of the sleek Smart Touch remote.

Samsung UE40ES7000: VerdictThe dazzling looks and wealth of smart and online content aside, it’s the UE40ES7000’s picture that’s got us hooked. You’ll be entertained for hours when watching this TV, and it’s worth every penny of its price.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesES7000
Product NameSamsung UE40ES7000
Product ModelUE40ES7000U
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE40ES7000UXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassB
Standby Power Consumption100 mW
Energy Consumption per Year128 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption88 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand24.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate10.90 kg
Width with Stand91.4 cm
Weight Approximate9.50 kg
Height with Stand61.1 cm
Width91.4 cm
Depth3 cm
Height54.6 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions54.6 cm (H): 91.4 cm (W): 3 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesFace Recognition Camera
Streaming ServiceYouTube
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
WebcamYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 800
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • 40" ES7000 Series 7 Smart Full HD LED TV
  • 2 x 3D Active Glasses
  • Smart Touch Control
  • Remote Controller
  • IR Blaster
  • Batteries
  • 1 x Scart Slim Gender Cable
  • Power Cable
  • User Manual
  • E-Manual

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year