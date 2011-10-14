Trending

Samsung HW-D570 review

An affordable Soundbar with balanced, enjoyable sound and wireless iPod dock Tested at £330

Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Samsung shows the competition how to do an affordable soundbar

For

  • Easy to use
  • wireless dock
  • decent inputs
  • balanced, enjoyable sound

Against

  • You’ll need mini HDMI cables or adapters

On paper at least, the Samsung is comfortably better specified than the Panasonic SC-HTB520, thanks to twin HDMI and twin optical inputs, a wireless iPod cradle and even a greater power rating (310W to 240W).

It looks the part, too, and even has a discreet display.

One thing well worth bearing in mind, though, is that the HDMI connections are of the mini variety.

You get one mini-HDMI-to-HDMI cable in the box, which can handle the ARC connection to your telly, but you’ll need to add cables or adaptors for each of your sources.

Well defined and easy to listen to
Do that, though, and the Samsung can sound very impressive. Like the HTB520, it attacks action scenes with punch, and the soundstage is far bigger and wider than that from your TV.

Unlike the Panasonic, the sound from the Samsung is never hard to listen to, and bass from the wireless sub is well integrated and well defined.

The standard pass through provides the best performance, but try the 3D Sound mode, as this can add extra fullness at the expense of a little clarity.

Plug an iPod or iPhone into the cradle and while the Samsung is never going to outdo a dedicated dock, it is clear and pretty punchy.

All-in-all, then, a the Samsung is very reasonable all-rounder in a very svelte, affordable package.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberHW-D570/XU
Product NameSamsung HW-D570
Product ModelHW-D570

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • HW-D570 Speaker System
  • HDMI Cable (A to C type)
  • Remote Control with Batteries
  • Wall Mount Bracket
  • User Manual
  • Audio Cable
  • Toroidal Ferrite Core
  • Wireless Transmitter
  • Charging Cradle
  • DC Power Cord
  • DC Power Adapter
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
FeaturesPMP Docking
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
RMS Output Power310 W
Speaker Configuration2.1
Sound SystemDTS
Wireless SpeakersYes

Physical Characteristics

Subwoofer Height35 cm
Width105.8 cm
Depth4 cm
Subwoofer Weight Approximate5.30 kg
Weight Approximate2.06 kg
Subwoofer Width17.5 cm
Height8 cm
Dimensions8 cm (H): 105.8 cm (W): 4 cm (D)
Subwoofer Depth29.5 cm

Power Description

Power SourceAC Power Cord

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year