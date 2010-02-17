A comfortable fit and interesting features, but you can buy better sound for less

This is Phonak Audéo's first foray into the UK market, available from hifiheadphones.co.uk.

You get three pairs of silicone tips and one Comply pair in the box. There are also two types of filter – black for improved midrange response, grey for treble and bass.

With the grey filters you get an exciting delivery, but too much top-end aggression; the black filters have extra weight and greater treble control, but sound rather sluggish.

It's a shame the Phonaks can't find the right balance, but they're not very transparent, either.

