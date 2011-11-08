Trending

Philips 42PFL7666 review

Incredible in some areas, but there are flaws in its picture performance Tested at £999

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

In some areas it’s incredible, but a couple of flaws hold this stylish Philips back

For

  • Styling
  • spot-on colours
  • definition and detail
  • enjoyable 3D
  • wi-fi
  • Ambilight

Against

  • Inconsistent motion
  • compromised contrast
  • fiddly setup
  • needs more smart TV

These days most manufacturers have a simple, easy-to-understand schedule for launching new TVs: announce the year’s new range in January or February and start getting them into shops and out to reviewers in March and April.

Whether by accident or design, Philips doesn’t follow that schedule. Despite being announced way back in March, this is in fact the very first of the company’s 2011 models to make it over to us.

Better late than never, though, and the good news is that it’s a very good telly. In fact, in some ways it’s absolutely superb.

Philips has been near the top of the pile in terms of flatscreen styling for a while now, and the 42PFL7666 continues the trend, thanks to a slim, brushed-metal bezel, thin profile and stalk-like pedestal.

The aesthetic appeal is further enhanced by Ambilight Spectra 2, which sends coloured light out from the left and right sides of the set.

It may sound like a gimmick, but as well as adding spectacle to your viewing, Ambilight manages to pull off the impressive trick of making the picture seem a little bigger and deeper.

Passive 3D specs easy on the eye
Talking of ‘spectacle’, this is the first Philips we’ve seen that boasts 3D of the passive variety – branded by Philips as Easy 3D.

This means the glasses you get in the box are extremely light and comfortable, and – possibly more importantly – the affordability of passive glasses means increasing the number of pairs you have from the bundled two will cost very little.

Or, indeed, nothing if you’ve got some left over from a recent trip to the cinema. It also means, however, that including only two in the box seems a little stingy, especially when the likes of LG includes seven pairs with many of its passive TVs.

Still, there’s no denying this is a very well specified set. On top of the 3D and Ambilight you get Philips’ Pixel Precise HD engine, a 400Hz Perfect Motion Rate and built-in wi-fi for accessing Net TV.

Take time setting the set up
Laudably, Philips has also attempted to make the initial setup process as intuitive as possible, and has included a system that automatically calibrates the picture based on your preferred versions of a sequence of pictures.

Unfortunately the system is less successful than it needs to be, so manual tweaking with the help of a THX Optimizer disc is recommended.

Even this is tricky, mind, thanks to the mind-boggling array of options and processing modes, all of which really need experimenting with in order to get a picture that suits your personal taste.

To save you a bit of time, we would recommend turning Dynamic Contrast off and Dynamic Backlight onto ‘Best Picture’ to get the best balance.

Super Resolution added nothing but unnatural highlights as far as we were concerned. And while some may want to dabble with the Custom Tint settings, we found the ‘Normal’ tint to be perfectly adequate.

Brilliantly natural colours
Actually, ‘adequate’ isn’t fair: the colours here are superb. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix remains one of the most effective Blu-ray tests available, and one of the first things you notice when it’s displayed by the Philips is just how natural the colours are.

Some TVs struggle to convey the burned hues of the dry, sun-baked fields in the opening chapter, while others find it difficult to combine these with natural skin tones; the Philips gives you both, while also delivering the kind of vibrancy that allows the glossy red roundabout to stand out against the straw-like grass.

This is a picture that’s absolutely teeming with detail, too. Dudley and his cronies are as spotty-faced as teenagers should be, and the landscape has the kind of texture and crispness that really enhances depth and allows images to seemingly pop from the screen.

3D movies are a passive pleasure
Of course, to take that depth and pop to the next level you need to don the specs and play a 3D movie. Manufacturers of TVs with active 3D have always pointed to the loss of resolution inherent to the passive system as a major flaw.

But, while you can certainly see flaws if you’re looking for them – a slight jagginess in some edges and a touch less detail – the Philips produces a picture that’s an absolute pleasure to watch.

As the name suggests, Easy 3D is very easy on the eyes, with brilliantly light and comfortable glasses and excellent image stability. It’s also impressively deep and solid, and the picture strengths the Philips shows in 2D shine through once more, especially in terms of colours.

When the Philips is good, then, it’s really good – near flawless, in fact. The problem is that it’s also a bit inconsistent. While it produces vertical motion with exceptional crispness and fluidity, it’s horizontals are blurry.

Inconsistent performance
And, while it can produce decent blacks and decent whites, it struggles to combine the two in the same scene. So the pure white lights of the otherwise pitch black Ministry of Magic don’t shine as brightly or distinctly as they should, and no amount of fiddling with the contrast or backlight settings can fix that.

Naturally this Philips’ Freeview tuner is of the HD variety, and this set’s huge strengths and occasional weaknesses are as clear with hi-def broadcasts as they are with Blu-ray.

On the other hand, upscaling standard-definition, whether from the tuner or a DVD, results in a sharp, detailed picture, naturally coloured picture, but one with a little more noise than some rivals.

And that, in essence, is the story of the Philips 42PFL7666: in some ways and at some times it looks absolutely astonishing, but it’s also just a touch inconsistent, with quality in some areas causing compromises elsewhere. Flawed, four-star brilliance, then.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook


Specifications

View All

General Information

Product Series7000
Product NamePhilips 42PFL7666
Product Model42PFL7666H
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.philips.co.uk
Brand NamePhilips
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerPhilips Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number42PFL7666H/12

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA
Standby Power Consumption150 mW
Energy Consumption per Year86 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption59 W
Power SwitchYes

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand25.4 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate15.80 kg
Width with Stand99.2 cm
Weight Approximate13 kg
Height with Stand66 cm
Width99.2 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 400
Depth3.8 cm
Height58.6 cm
Dimensions58.6 cm (H): 99.2 cm (W): 3.8 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesAmbient Lighting
Streaming ServiceNet TV
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
Smart TVYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power28 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation Technology400Hz Perfect Motion Rate
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationCEC