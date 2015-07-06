Also, don't forget to check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as the occasional competition you can enter for some shiny prizes.

MORE: HBO adds Dolby Atmos to new Game of Thrones Blu-ray box sets

MORE: How Hollywood and Panasonic are searching for the perfect picture

Blu-ray releases

Chappie - Blu-ray release of the week

Chappie

Dev Patel, Hugh Jackman and Die Antwoord appear in Neil Blomkamp's latest Chappie, a film about a police droid that's reprogrammed with the ability to think and feel for itself.

This ability marks Chappie out as special, but brings him to the attention of Jackman's weapons dealer who sees the robot's growing consciousness as a threat and will stop at nothing until Chappie is just a pile of rusted nuts and bolts.

Buy Chappie on Blu-ray at Amazon

Focus

Will Smith and Margot Robbie (both set to appear in DC's upcoming Suicide Squad film) star in Focus, a slick and sexy con caper. Robbie's Jess is new to the grifting scene and Smith's con artist Nicky Spurgeon takes her under his wing, as they join forces to swindle money from unsuspecting marks.

But their romance complicates things and they split, only to cross paths three years later during a huge con Nick is pulling. Can he pull it off or will Jess scupper his plans and take the spoils for herself?

Buy Focus on Blu-ray at Amazon

Still Alice

Julianne Moore won an Oscar for her portrayal of a linguistics professor diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, as she struggles to cope with the effects and tries to make the most of her life as her identity is slowly stripped away.

The film's co-director, Richard Glazter, sadly died from complications due to ALS shortly after Moore's win, making this drama all the more poignant for its look at the damage degenerative diseases can cause.

Buy Still Alice on Blu-ray at Amazon

Monday 6th July

True Detective - Pick of the day, 9pm

True Detective Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Caspar's murder has ugly repercussions for the Vinci's Mayor's office and Frank (Vince Vaughn), while cops Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ani (Rachel McAdams) have a close call with the suspect.

Tuesday 7th July

Penny Dreadful - Pick of the day, 10pm

Empire E4 HD, 9pm

Die But Once. The penultimate episode of the first series of Empire sees Luscious's strengthen his relationship with Jamal, while harbouring a game-changing secret.

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

And They Were Enemies. Series two of this gothic horror comes to a wicked end, with Vanessa once again facing a struggle between good and evil.

Will she be able to resist the dark destiny fated for her and stop the apocalypse from coming about? While Victor and Sir Malcolm tackle their own demons, there seems to be no way out for Ethan as he leaves a bloody trail of bodies behind him.

Wednesday 8th July

Hannibal - Pick of the day, 10pm

Jane the Virgin E4 HD, 9pm

Chapter 12. Jane's career finally gets the big break she's been looking for, but it could be a case of this opportunity being too good to be true.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Contorno. Will, Chiyoh, Jack and Inspector Palazzi close in on Hannibal's location in Florence. Are Will and Jack ready for another showdown with the doctor, and will he come quietly this time?

Thursday 9th July

The Affair - Pick of the day, 9pm

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 9pm

It's the last week of the heats, and the final five new celebrities must decide whether to make a savoury or sweet dish during the invention test, before heading off to two London restaurants and surviving their very first time in the kitchens, cooking dishes for paying customers during a busy lunchtime service.

Then it's back to the MasterChef kitchens to cook a two-course meal that will keep them in the competition.

The Affair Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

The first series of this award-winning drama culminates with the disappearance of Noah and Helen's daughter Whitney. It reunites them, but the search for her leads them back to Montauk... and Alison.

Wayward Pines Fox HD, 9pm

The Friendliest Place on Earth. After an insurgent group attempts to create chaos in the peaceful town, Ethan decides to investigate, hoping for answers. Meanwhile, a 'Fellowship Gathering' is created to unite the townspeople.

We imagine it doesn't involve magic rings and long walks across Middle Earth.

Friday 10th July

Attack the Block - Pick of the day, 9pm

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 8.30pm

It's the last of the heats, and the four remaining contestants are split into two teams to cater lunch to the 100+ staff of Fuller's Brewery in London. They must race against time to create meat, vegetarian and dessert dishes to suit everyone - and hope that everyone chooses their dish.

Then it's time to face the judges once more, but this time their final two dishes will be judged by former MasterChef finalists. Only the two best celebrities can get through to next week, so they must cook to impress.

Attack the Block E4 HD, 9pm

Joe Cornish makes his directorial debut with this sci-fi-horror-comedy about an alien invasion. Except the aliens have chosen a rough housing estate in South London to land on, and they haven't reckoned with a teenage street gang - who are all dealing with their own coming of age issues.

A smart, subversive and funny film that's gained cult status among film fans, with a great cast of unknown young actors - including John Boyega, who will play Finn in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Buy Attack the Block on Blu-ray at Amazon

Saturday 11th July

Wimbledon Ladies' Final - Pick of the day, 1pm

Wimbledon 2015 BBC One HD, 1pm

Ladies' Final. Live coverage of the women's singles final from Wimbledon 2015.

Reigning champion Petra Kvitova and the formidable Serena Williams will be hoping to reach this year's final without incident - but there's always scope for suprises along the way.

Penelope E4 HD, 3pm

A charming film that subtly subverts the fairy tale trope. Penelope (Christina Ricci) is a rich heiress cursed from birth with a pig's snout for a nose. Only her true love can break the spell, but she lives her entire life in seclusion.

A tabloid reporter teams up with a failed suitor to expose her to the world, and enlists the help of a disowned gambling addict (James McAvoy) - but will their story have a happy ending?

Also stars Richard E Grant, Peter Dinklage and Reese Witherspoon.

Buy Penelope on DVD at Amazon

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 ITV HD, 7pm

Harry, Ron and Hermione come to the end of their Hogwarts year, but instead of worrying about their N.E.W.T.S. exams, they're on the run and attempting to find the final Horcruxes so they can end Voldemort's reign once and for all.

But with Death Eaters everywhere and Voldemort showing no mercy, the magical community is struggling to survive.

Buy Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on Blu-ray at Amazon

Sunday 12th July

Agent Carter - Pick of the day, 9pm

Wimbledon 2015 BBC One HD, 1pm

Men's Final. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and any other contender will be hoping they're still in contention for that big Wimbledon trophy as the 2015 championship comes to an end.

Marvel's Agent Carter Fox UK HD, 9pm

Marvel's Agent Carter finally makes its debut on UK TV screens.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter is still coping with his death, and despite her efforts in the war, she's slumming it in the S.S.R. (Strategic Scientific Reserve) as a secretary.

Things get complicated after Dominic Cooper's Howard Stark places her in a compromising position after his inventions are stolen and used on US targets. Stark flees the US as an enemy of the state, sending his butler Edwin Jarvis (James D'Arcy) to help Carter figure out who took his inventions and why.

There are plenty of thrills and a refreshing look at gender politics (for a comic book show at least), and Atwell kicks ass throughout. It's a promising start that, after the success of Daredevil, bodes well for Marvel's other TV ventures.

'Til next week...