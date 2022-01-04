Technics caters for both streamers and CD spinners with new SA-C600 receiver

If you aren’t ready to choose between CDs and streaming – you want both, and that’s OK – let us tell you about the latest hi-fi offering from Technics. The SA-C600 is, by name, officially a ‘Compact Network CD Receiver’ – and that tells you pretty much all you need to know about this versatile little machine.

Joining the SB-C600 speaker system launched last September in the company’s now two-strong C600 Series, the SA-C600 combines a top-loading CD player with a generous suite of wi-fi streaming smarts, from built-in Chromecast to Spotify Connect to support for Tidal (MQA included), Deezer and Amazon Music. There’s AirPlay 2 for wireless playback directly from Apple devices, an integrated DAB/FM radio, and even an MM phono input for those who might like to connect their turntable to the receiver (plus an optical input for hooking up a TV or other source).

All you need to connect, however, is a pair of speakers, which the SA-C600 will drive with its 60-watts-per-channel amplification. The new receiver might follow a more ‘all-in-one’ ethos than most Technics components, but it still shares much of the familiar Technics DNA. Its proprietary full-digital amp technology is based on the company’s JENO (Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization) Engine, and Technics has added ‘Space Tune’ room compensation processing with an additional ‘in-shelf’ option to cater for different room placements too.

The Technics SA-C600 will be available in a choice of silver or black from February, priced at £849 (about AU$1600). For CD spinners who also like to stream music, it could well be the ideal solution.

