PlayStation Now – the video-game streaming service that will let you play PS3 games on your Sony TV without the need for a games console – is to launch in Beta mode in the US next week.

From 30th June, a private pilot of the service will let the owners of compatible Bravia sets – including all Ultra HD 4K models and some 1080p smart screens – experience PlayStation Now.

PlayStation games will be streamed to the TVs from remote servers, provided you're connected to the internet and have a Dualshock 3 controller. The PS4 beta is due to launch on 31st July.

Once the service is up and running, Sony has promised you'll be able to access PlayStation Now through a range of devices – including the PS3 and PS4 consoles and PlayStation TV.

For the Beta launch, however, there will be a limited selection of games on offer, including God of War, Ascesion, Metal Gear Solid 5, Ground Zeroes, and Ultra Street Fighter 4 among others.

You'll be able to rent titles for one, seven or 30 days through PlayStation Now, though it's understood that a subscription model will be available offering full access to the 100-strong library.

Sony said "multiple pricing tiers and rental durations" will be tested during the Beta, with the shortest rental prices starting as low as $3 (£1.75) and ranging to no more than $20 (£11.75).

And according to a CVG report from earlier this year, European gamers will have to wait until the first quarter of 2015 before they will get the chance to experience PlayStation Now for themselves.

by Pete Hayman

