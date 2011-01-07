Smarter, better connected and, of course, better performing, seem to be the key messages surrounding the new product releases from Sony. And it's a message not dissimilar to those delivered by the other big-hitters at CES 2011, with Samsung's 'Smarter Life' a fair summation of the common goal.

Sony's TVs push further in to Internet TV territory, with integrated Wi-Fi on many models, more applications including an Opera web browser and Skype video calls, the new and improved Qriocity Video on Demand and Music Unlimited services, and the ability to record to a USB hard disk drive. There are also new remote control apps for Apple OS and Android portable devices.

Our Sony news stories cover the bones of the new products, with new TVs, 3D Blu-ray players and 3D home cinema systems - and we even hosted our latest Sony Forum live from Las Vegas - but now let's take a closer look the products themselves.

First up, here's the flagship HX923 television (below). Drive by Sony's intelligent peak LED technology, it sports Motionflow XR 800, 2D and 3D viewing with X-Reality Pro, and comes with two pairs of the new TDG-BR200 3D glasses and a camera and microphone for Skype.

Joined by the HX823 and HX723 models, these are seriously slim TVs.

Here's a look at the new active shutter 3D glasses, now rechargeable and redesigned in an effort to make them more comfortable to wear.

Next in line is the NX720, which boasts Sony's Monolithic Design as well as integrated Wi-Fi and the latest internet connectivity features.

The EX series strips things down a little a bit, certainly in terms of styling, but still offers full HD 3D performance on the EX720.

Meanwhile the EX320 is 'small and stylish' and aimed at second rooms but nevertheless boasts built-in Wi-Fi and access to the company's Internet TV services.

Lastly, the CX32D has a built-in DVD player, USB connection and two microphone connections for Sing Karaoke, should that be your bag.

And that's not all. Sony announced three new Blu-ray players, too; the entry-level, 2D-only BDP-S380 and two 3D models, the BDP-S480 and BDP-S580 (pictured below).

Also new are four 3D-ready Blu-ray home cinema systems. The line-up comprises the BDV-E280 (below), BDV-E380, BDV-E880 and BDV-E780W.

The BDV-E380, BDV-E880 and BDV-E780W have '3D surround sound' technology, while the 'E780W (below) has built-in wi-fi and wireless rear speakers for added convenience.

And finally, for those who didn't see it on our Twitter feed, here's a glimpse of the future with a picture of Sony's prototype 3D visor, Star-Trek style, which is what we could all be wearing in the future.