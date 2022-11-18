Sonos Black Friday deal: Award-winning Beam (Gen 2) soundbar now only £349!

Sonos Black Friday deals rarely disappoint, but this one tops the lot. Right now, you can get the brilliant Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for only £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – a saving of £100 off the RRP.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner that delivers a polished virtual Dolby Atmos effect at an affordable price. Indeed, we called it "one of our favourite soundbars under £500".

Now only £349, it is a bonafide Black Friday bargain. The reduction ends on 28th November and the deal is available at Sonos (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Richer Sounds (opens in new tab), and a host of other retailers.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £449 now £349 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in black or white.

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £349 is your best option right now. Head to over Amazon or your chosen Sonos retailer by 28th November and you won't be disappointed.

Looking for more Sonos deals? There's also £200 off the pricier Arc soundbar and £40 off selected Sonos speakers.

