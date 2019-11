Now Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is to become an official stockist of the range, with Podium products making their way into Sevenoaks stores.

"This is a great addition to the products offered by Sevenoaks/Audio T Group and will work with a wide choice of hi-fi separates that we sell," says Rob Lawley, Sevenoaks' Group Operations Manager.

You can watch our video review of the Hi-Fi Racks Podium on our Awards website.

